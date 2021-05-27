Energy-Efficient LED Lighting and Controls Provider Orion Participates at Craig-Hallum Virtual Investor Conference June 2nd and Presents at LD Micro Invitational June 8th at 12:30 pm ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, will participate at the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd and will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI virtual conference on Tuesday, June 8th at 12:30 p.m. ET.



Craig-Hallum

Orion’s CEO, Mike Altschaefl and CFO, Per Brodin will host virtual meetings with investors throughout the day on June 2nd. Please contact your Craig-Hallum representative to schedule a meeting.

LD Micro

Management will present on Tuesday, June 8th from 12:30-12:55 p.m. ET, on Track 2. Investors are encouraged to register and attend the webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/ or email: registration@ldmicro.com.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion helps its customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com Twitter: @OrionLightingIR StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR



