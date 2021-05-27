NexImmune Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is comprised of distinguished academic leaders in the fields of immuno-oncology, immunology and T cell biology and their expertise spans the disciplines of basic research, translational science and clinical drug development.



NexImmune’s SAB members include:

Jeff S. Weber, MD, PhD (Chair), Deputy Director and Head, Experimental Therapeutics, Co-Director of the Melanoma Research Program, Laura and Isaac Comprehensive Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health; Professor of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Kevan Herold, MD, C.N.H. Long Professor of Immunobiology and of Medicine (Endocrinology), Yale University; Deputy Director, Yale Center for Clinical Investigation; Co-Director, Yale Diabetes Center.

Michelle Krogsgaard, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology, Co-Leader Tumor Immunology Program, Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Comprehensive Cancer Center at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Yi Lin, MD, PhD., Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center; Consultant, Division of Experimental Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic; Chair, Cell Therapy Cross-Disciplinary Group, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center.

Andreas Mackensen, MD, Director, Department of Hematology/Oncology, University Hospital of Erlangen, Erlangen, Germany.

Marcela Maus, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Mass General Cancer Center at Harvard Medical School; Director of Cellular Immunotherapy, Mass General Cancer Center; Paula O’Keefe Chair in Oncology, Mass General Cancer Center.

Miguel Perales, MD, Chief, Adult Bone Marrow Transplantation Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Associate Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College.

Anil K. Rustgi, MD, Director, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Jonathan Schneck, MD, PhD, Professor, Department of Pathology, Medicine and Oncology, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Director, The Johns Hopkins Translational ImmunoEngineering Center; Co-founder NexImmune.

David Samuel diCapua Siegel, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Multiple Myeloma John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack University Medical Center; Founding Director, Institute for Multiple Myeloma, Center for Discover and Innovation, Hackensack Meridian Health.

Juan Varela, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Blood and Marrow Transplant Program and Cellular Therapy Facility, Advent Health Cancer Institute.

“I am honored to be working with these established experts who will advise us on NexImmune’s current and future research and clinical activities utilizing our AIM nanotechnology platform,” said Jerry Zeldis, EVP of R&D. “Their combined expertise in oncology, immunology, translational science and clinical development will help us advance our pipeline and get significant treatments to patients facing debilitating diseases.”

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

NexImmune’s two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the “Company”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our planned and ongoing clinical studies for the Company’s product candidates, including NEXI-001 and NEXI-002; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of those planned and ongoing clinical studies; and the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2021, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

