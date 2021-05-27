NV5 Awards 2021 National Society of Black Engineers Scholarships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has awarded the first ten academic scholarships through a five-year $275,000 commitment to the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).



Scholarships were awarded to undergraduate and graduate level students from all six NSBE Regions based on personal essays, educational accomplishments, and professional recommendations. This year’s award recipients are studying a variety of disciplines, including chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, and mechanical engineering; material science and engineering; and computer science.

Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients:

Ginikachi Anyene - State University of New York at Binghampton

Amman Askaw - Cal Poly

Ayooluwa Balogun - Duke University

Demetri Blackwood - Kettering University

Ngozi Ezeokek - University of Washington

Danielle Holt - Villanova University

Chad Jones - Southern University and A&M College

Stephanie Jones - Northwestern University

Tasimba Jonga - University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Abubakir Siedahmed - California State University, Los Angeles

With over 24,000 members worldwide, the mission of NSBE is “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.”

“The future of the nation’s infrastructure will be shaped by a diverse and talented pool of engineers and scientists, and it is important to us to contribute to the education and development of the next generation of technical professionals,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

“NV5 is very pleased with the quantity and quality of scholarship applications received from NSBE members,” said Dr. Carl Henderson, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer for NV5. “The applicants truly meet the intent and goals of the NSBE mission statement, and we look forward to our continued relationship with NSBE and its members.”

To learn more about NV5’s environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives, please visit www.NV5.com/ESG.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

