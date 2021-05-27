Gear4 Launches Kid-Friendly Orlando iPad Case

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Gear4® today announced its new Orlando kids tablet case for Apple iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen). The Orlando is durable, lightweight and features sturdy adjustable arms that make it the perfect partner for any situation.



An Orlando product feature video may be found HERE.

“We’re delighted to expand our product range with a fun and easy-to-use case designed to protect childrens’ tablets,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG. “The new Orlando case has loads of personality to keep kids entertained, while also providing the premium protection that Gear4 is renowned for.”

The Orlando case is made with kid-friendly EVA foam with an inner border lining of D3O to provide up to 6.5 feet of drop protection. D3O material is trusted by the military, motorcyclists, and sports professionals for high-impact defense. Gear4 uses a unique version of D3O technology blended with other materials to produce cases scientifically engineered to safeguard mobile devices.

Additionally, the Orlando case has a RepelFlex antimicrobial coating with built in properties to protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

The Orlando case also features multi-functional arms that can rotate 180° to form an adjustable stand for hands-free viewing, a carrying handle, or a way to hang the tablet from the back of a car seat.

Pricing & Availability:

The Orlando iPad case for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen) is available today on ZAGG.com with a limited lifetime warranty1. It is available in two colors, blue, and coral, and retails for $39.99.

For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

1Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Apple and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. RepelFlex is a trademark of NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and Target. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

ZAGG Inc

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b9733fd-7c78-4aa2-bccc-11da3d6e444b