Gwella Introduces Mojo: The World’s First Legal Microdose Product

TORONTO, ON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Gwella, the designers of mushrooms for modern life, announces the launch of Mojo, a first of its kind gummy that simulates the reported pharmacological effects of microdosing psilocybin, engineered to optimize performance by harnessing the power of fully legal mushrooms and botanicals.

The result of 12 months of R&D, Mojo contains a complex blend of 14 active ingredients including their proprietary full-spectrum Cordyceps Sinensis (CS-4) mushroom concentrate. Expertly grown to minimize any impurities commonly found in other grow methods, this product is the first of its kind in the United States when it comes to strength and purity. Due to advances in modern technology, it is now possible to create a strain with a higher concentration of active compounds than those products commonly found on the market.

Originally found on caterpillars in Nepal, American-grown Cordyceps Sinensis catalyzes an immediate energy-boosting effect while the remaining blend of functional mushrooms, botanicals and nootropics contribute to sustained 6-8 hour clean energy boost, ultimately increasing focus, clarity and precision without jitters or a crash.

“We know, based on preliminary research, that psilocybin has the potential to alleviate the feelings of stress, anxiety and decreased productivity many of us have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Peter Reitano, Co-Founder and CEO, Gwella. “Limited clinical capacity and research has placed extensive barriers to psychedelic access, meaning that the growing demand for these compounds is being met with medical restrictions and a multi-year legalization timeline gap for general public access. Mojo offers a completely legal microdose product that can achieve the same purported results. ”

It is Gwella’s belief that Mojo will be the hero gummy the world needs. Within 30 minutes of taking a Mojodose, flow state can be more easily achieved as energy levels will soar, followed by an afterglow of joy thanks to Mojo’s mood boosters, along with a sustained increase in focus and overall productivity.

“Our non-hallucinogenic, non-psychedelic formula leverages the adaptogenic and functional benefits of mushrooms” explains Daniel Sanders, Chief Science Officer, Gwella. “A minimal delayed caffeine-release, a carefully selected blend of nootropics and Panax ginseng root act as a catalyst for a simulated microdose experience.”

Tangerine-strawberry flavoured Mojo is available in two sizes for a cost of $7 for a pack of three, and $20 for a pack of 20, and will be available online in select retailers in the US starting in May.

About Gwella

Gwella is designing mushrooms for modern life. Our mission is to build the most accessible and Promethean over-the-counter portfolio of functional, adaptogenic and psychedelic mushroom products that amplify individual and community wellness. Driven by a consumer-first approach, Gwella has a dual focus that balances wellness and psychedelics for consumers who opt-in to natural alternatives to support their day-to-day life through physical and mental health. More information can be found on our website gwellamushrooms.com.

