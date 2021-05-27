Global Storage Leader Seagate Licenses Karamba Security's Binary Analysis Software for its Storage Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli start-up Karamba Security , a technology leader in the seamless protection of IoT devices and embedded systems, today announced it has achieved a multi-year agreement with Seagate Technologies, the leader in data storage and management solutions. Under the agreement, Seagate will license Karamba's VCode binary analysis security software, using it to improve the protection of its flagship storage systems against cyberattacks.



VCode software will be used as part of Seagate’s Lyve product line, an edge-to-cloud mass storage platform that will serve millions of users.

VCode software will automatically indicate security issues throughout Seagate’s supply-chain system, without changing any of Seagate R&D or supply chain processes. Seagate will use VCode to locate cyber vulnerabilities (including third party software modules) and obtain concrete recommendations for correcting the vulnerabilities.

"Seagate is one of the leading data storage companies in the world, both in terms of market share and revenue. When Seagate's Israeli Innovation Center approached us, it was clear to us that this was an excellent opportunity to form a partnership with the company's global headquarters,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba’s co-founder and CEO. “The strategic agreement between the two companies was forged and finalized in record time thanks to the Innovation Center."

Internet of Things devices, such as data storage systems, connected cars, printers, energy systems and others, are vulnerable to cyberattacks. These attacks can damage the core business and critical systems and infrastructure, in a way that can also lead to casualties. Manufacturers of Internet of Things devices, such as Seagate, are required to protect the systems they manufacture from many threats, including cyberattacks.

To this end, Karamba Security developed VCode software which helps organizations protect the devices from the development stage and throughout their development lifecycle. VCode allows automatic opening and scanning of software developed internally or coming from third-party manufacturers, without the need for the cooperation of the developers, to identify weaknesses in the product's binary files and allow the manufacturer to correct them.

Karamba Security has a set of products for IoT (the Internet of Things) systems security, providing its customers with cybersecurity solutions for a variety of sectors including automotive, energy and endpoints (routers, printers, etc.). The company has signed agreements to protect 12 million IoT devices around the world.

Among its many accolades, Karamba most recently was awarded the highest honor from Interop Tokyo, named “Best of Show” in security. CRN also named Karamba to its 2021 Internet of Things 50 and featured the company among the 10 Coolest IoT Security Companies.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the world leader in embedded endpoint protection for connected devices. Connected device manufacturers in automotive, Industry 4.0, enterprise edge and IoT rely on Karamba’s products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against cyberattacks. After over 60 successful engagements with Fortune 500 companies, connected device providers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyberthreats.

More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com

