Jain Group Selects CGS BlueCherry® Solutions to Enhance Its Supply Chain Processes to Support Ambitious Growth Plans

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Jain Group, the baby and childrenswear manufacturer and license holders headquartered in the U.K., selected BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite of solutions, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), BlueCherry Next Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), B2B eCommerce and Business Intelligence (BI). The BlueCherry suite provides end-to-end capabilities for apparel, footwear and consumer lifestyle brands.



Jain Group offers an extensive range of in-house brands and private label services, and licensed brands specializing in baby and childrenswear. The U.K.-based company conducted a comprehensive review of multiple solutions to provide a multi-channel solution to manage the company’s current customer streams and futureproof for expansion. Jain Group sought an end-to-end solution to support its brands and to provide data transparency and accuracy across all of its worldwide offices and operations.

With extensive expertise and resources in the apparel market, the CGS BlueCherry suite of solutions will support Jain Group’s current and future business as it rapidly grows. BlueCherry will help Jain Group optimize operational efficiencies, enhance better agility and quality control, while simplifying and supporting the Group's continuous demand of its vast and evergrowing portfolio of products.

“We have many complex processes in our businesses,” said Vivek Jain, Managing Director of Jain Group. “With BlueCherry we will have the ability to manage these more efficiently and effectively to ensure that our focus remains on our growth whilst continuing to deliver fantastic products and services to our customers.”

“The rapidly changing apparel market requires an agile solution to ensure better visibility of the overall business and its processes and to improve collaboration internally and with suppliers,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications division, CGS. “We are thrilled to welcome Jain Group to our BlueCherry community of apparel and consumer brands customers and look forward to a long-lasting partnership. I am proud to add another stellar member to our growing global BlueCherry community.”

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About Jain Group

Established in 1985, Jain Group has grown to become one of the market leaders in the baby and childrenswear sector. The Group has grown significantly over the last 10 years and its products are supplied worldwide to over 30 countries with regional offices in the U.S., Greece, China, India and Bangladesh. The business, with its headquarters in the U.K., offers an extensive range of products and services across in house, own brand and licensed baby and childrenswear. For more information, visit: https://www.jainco-group.com/products

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

