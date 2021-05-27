Tempest Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapeutics that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



To access the archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the Tempest website at www.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing novel small molecules that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two clinical programs are TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, antagonists of EP2/EP4 and PPARα, respectively. Both TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents, with TPST-1120 expected to begin a frontline, randomized study this summer in patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma pursuant to a collaboration with Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1, a double-stranded DNA exonuclease that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway to selectively induce STING in tumors. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

