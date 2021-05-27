Kutcho Copper Announces Trading on OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and will begin trading today under the symbol KCCFF.



Vince Sorace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Trading on the OTCQX market in the United States will help increase the Company’s visibility to U.S. investors and potentially help broaden our investor base. As we continue to move through completion of our feasibility study, the copper markets remain robust and we look forward to an exciting year of developments ahead."

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.