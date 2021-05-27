With 32.1% CAGR, Global Adaptive Optics Market Size & Share Expected to Reach USD 3,253.6 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Adaptive Optics (AO) Market by Components (Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator, Control System, and Deformable Mirror), By Type (Next Generation Adaptive Optics (NGAO), Ground Layer Adaptive Optics (GLAO), Multi-Conjugate Adaptive Optics (MCAO) and Multi-Object Adaptive Optics (MOAO)), By End User (Biomedical, Defense and Security, Astronomy, Consumer Devices, Industrial & Manufacturing, Communication, and Others): Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Adaptive Optics (AO) Market was estimated at USD 643.78 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,253.6 Million by 2026. The global Adaptive Optics (AO) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1% from 2021 to 2026”.

Adaptive optics is a technology that integrates beam propagation, microscopy, and communications into optical systems. These technologies are used to improve an optical system's efficiency by eliminating wavefront distortion effects. It's used in laser communication, biological research, and retinal imaging among other things. Wave front sensor, control system, and wave front modulator are the three primary components of the system.

Adaptive optics (AO) is a technique for improving optical system performance by decreasing the effect of incoming waveform imperfections by deforming a mirror to compensate for them. It's used to eliminate atmospheric distortion from laser communication systems and astronomical observatories, as well as to reduce optical flaws in retinal imaging systems.

Industry Major Market Players

Active Optical Systems LLC

Adaptica S.R.L

AKA Optics SAS

Alpao

Aplegen

Baker Adaptive Optics

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Boston Micromachines Corporation

Cilas

Dynamic Optics srl

EOS Technologies

Flexible Optical B.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Holoeye Photonics

Imagine Optic SA

Iris AO Inc.

LT Ultra

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Phasics Corporation

Synopsys Optical Solutions Group

Teledyne e2v Ltd.

Thorlabs Inc.

Trex Enterprises Corporation

Growing Usage Of Adaptive Optics Among End Users

The expanding use of adaptive optics in astronomy to tackle low-photon flux issues and lower the frequency of air turbulence is a prominent trend in the adaptive optics market. Astronomers can use this component to run exceedingly big telescopes. In high-resolution microscopy technology, advanced optical features compensate for the impacts of aberrations. Dynamic correction of aberrations is possible with elements like deformable mirrors and spatial light modulators, and these technologies are beneficial for the 3D imaging of tissue specimens. Thereby, certain benefits along with the growing understanding of the improved optical process are significantly influencing the growth of the sector.

Due to rising usage in R&D operations carried out in military research labs throughout the world, the defense and security application in the adaptive optics market is gaining a lot of traction. The need for components is being fueled by the necessity for technically superior telescopic systems to gather information on suspicious activities in neighboring countries. Several countries, such as the United States and China, are heavily spending in the defense and military sectors to create modern infrastructure, which will propel the industry forward over the projection period. The use of this technology in medical operations connected to retinal imaging has also benefited the healthcare sector. Over the last few years, adaptive optics is also gaining popularity in biomedical microscopy. It has been adapted to high-resolution microscopy to alleviate the challenges posed by specimen-induced aberrations. Several industry expansion prospects are being created by the manufacturing of biomedicine that incorporates optical technology.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Adaptive Optics Market

The global coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the market's development. The pandemic epidemic has influenced variables and changed the entire dynamics of the industry in ways that are difficult to believe. Factors such as the degree of supply disruptions, effectiveness and severity of containment efforts, behavioral adjustments, and shifts in consumption habits, the ramifications of the drastic tightening in global market conditions, volatile commodity prices, and rising debt burdens have all had a negative impact on the market. Furthermore, scientists all over the world have been working on building sensors that can identify the virus at the earliest stages of infection. Thereby, it may recover the market growth post-pandemic.

Global Adaptive Optics Market: Segmentation

The global adaptive optics market is segregated based on component, type, and end-user. In terms of components, the market has been bifurcated wavefront sensor, wavefront modulator, control system, and deformable mirror. Based on type, the industry has been bifurcated into next-generation adaptive optics (NGAO), ground layer adaptive optics (GLAO), multi-conjugate adaptive optics (MCAO), and multi-object adaptive optics (MOAO). Wavefront sensor segment is dominating the adaptive optics market by accounting for more than 42% of the market share in 2020. The end-users of the market are biomedical, defense and security, astronomy, consumer devices, industrial & manufacturing, communication, and others.

North America Region Dominates the Global Adaptive Optics Market

The adaptive optics market in North America is the most developed. Increased government investments in the defense sector and military R&D operations are credited with the increase. Rapid advancements in the healthcare industry, as well as the demand for highly advanced medical imaging solutions in the United States, are propelling technology forward. Furthermore, the expansion of astrological activities with optical technology elements drives the component demand. Several universities and laboratories are investing significant sums in the development of technically advanced imaging equipment, which helps the research sector thrive.

During the forecast period, the market in Europe is predicted to increase significantly. The market in Europe is likely to increase as adaptive optics devices are being adopted and developed for use in the biomedical industry. Imagine Eyes, a French startup, has developed the rtx1 adaptive optics retinal camera, which allows for a more precise examination of the retina. This company's product is commonly utilized for research purposes. Professors and researchers employed rtx 1 to study the effect of cardiometabolic disorders on the retina in July 2020. The rtx 1 AO retinal camera was used to analyze the retinas of 429 volunteers with various cardiometabolic disorders, according to a recent study published in clinical research in cardiology.

During the projected period, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate. Imagine Eye's AO retinal camera, rtx 1, gained regulatory approval in China in March 2020. In addition, Imagine Eyes has partnered with Aracare to expand the distribution network of the company's rtx 1 product in South Korea.

Browse the full “Adaptive Optics (AO) Market by Components (Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator, Control System, and Deformable Mirror), By Type (Next Generation Adaptive Optics (NGAO), Ground Layer Adaptive Optics (GLAO), Multi-Conjugate Adaptive Optics (MCAO) and Multi-Object Adaptive Optics (MOAO)), By End User (Biomedical, Defense and Security, Astronomy, Consumer Devices, Industrial & Manufacturing, Communication, and Others): Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/adaptive-optics-market

The global Adaptive Optics Market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Wavefront Sensor

Wavefront Modulator

Control System

Deformable Mirror

By Type:

Next Generation Adaptive Optics (NGAO)

Ground Layer Adaptive Optics (GLAO)

Multi-Conjugate Adaptive Optics (MCAO)

Multi Object Adaptive Optics (MOAO)

By End User:

Biomedical

Defense and Security

Astronomy

Consumer Devices

Industrial & Manufacturing

Communication

Others

