Ayurcann Expansion Continues with New Partnership

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp to produce oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply and manufacturing agreement with Joints Cannabis.



Continuing their impressive expansion efforts in 2021, Ayurcann has signed an agreement with Joints Cannabis to supply CBD distillate, Isolate, and THC distillate for their market-leading health and wellbeing products. With market-leading CBD products like their THC free Repose T-Free Oils, their balanced Recess 1:1 Oils or their full spectrum Respite CBD Oils, Joints Cannabis products offer a selection of CBD oils that fit anyone’s lifestyle, and now available in Ontario through authorized retailers and the OCS website, Joints Cannabis will enjoy a continued aggressive expansion into the rest of Canada.

“We are pleased to announce this new relationship,” said Igal Sudman, Ayurcann Chairman and CEO. “We see this as another step in our continued expansion across Canada with this premier brand.”

“This arrangement will ensure Joints Cannabis also continues to grow as they realize an expanded reach provided by our connections to market leaders,” Sudman said. “I have no doubt moving forward both companies will see substantial growth from the partnership.”

“The market is currently a patchwork of distributors and manufacturers,” Sudman said. “With mutually beneficial arrangements, like the one with Joints Cannabis, we can create structures that ensure high-quality products are available for consumers across the country reliably and at a reasonable price point.”

Ayurcann continues to demonstrate the value of industry partnerships with millions of dollars in products manufactured and delivered. A key driver making Ayurcann a trusted industry leader is their ability to provide in-time products for Licensed producers and Brands looking to fulfill their Orders, in-time inventory, financial support, and quality is what sets Ayurcann apart.

“We are open to and continue to look for those mutually beneficial partnerships,” Sudman said. “By working together, the industry can grow to new heights in terms of quality and more importantly, profitability.”

“We want to be that trusted partner that can drive product from the field to the store,” Sudman said. “I believe our record speaks for itself, but I invite anyone in the industry to reach out and see what we can do for them. Ayurcann provides a full line of services to their clients and partners, from product formulation to packaging. For us it is about growing the industry together in a way that ensures a mutually beneficial arrangement. Today, tomorrow, and well into the future, Ayurcann continues to demonstrate what is needed to be a leader in the Canadian cannabis market.”

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.



Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

About Joints Cannabis

Joints Cannabis is a leading Canadian brand of premium CBD health and wellbeing products manufactured with care, craft with quality all-natural Canadian hemp-derived CBD. Well-being is the experience of health, happiness, and prosperity. It includes having good mental health, high life satisfaction, a sense of meaning or purpose, and the ability to manage stress. More generally, well-being is just feeling well!

