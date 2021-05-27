Global Feed Amino Acids Market Overview 2021 - Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Amino Acids - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Poultry feed constitutes the largest consumer of feed amino acids globally with 2020 consumption volume share of 44.4%, which is slated to compound annually at 6.5% over 2020-2026 in reaching a projected 3.3 million metric tons by 2026.
Swine feed is the second-largest consumer of feed amino acids with a share of 37.1% while Aquafeed is anticipated to register the fastest similar period CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected 67 thousand metric tons by 2026.
Amid the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Asia-Pacific region, demand for feed amino acids was sluggish in 2019, where demand in the Asia-Pacific region was flat with a YOY growth of just 0.9%.
A new wave of ASF outbreak in Europe coupled with the global COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the global demand for feed amino acids with a moderate growth confined at 3.9% YOY by volume and just 1.7% YOY by value in 2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The feed amino acids global market analyzed in this report with respect to product types and animal feed type
- Market size is discussed in terms of both volume and value by product types and animal feed type in all major regions/countries
- The report briefly explains the feed amino acid types along with the feed types including definitions and processes
- Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production
- Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry
- Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 56
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 219 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the key product types Feed Grade Amino Acids:
- L-Lysine
- Methionine
- L-Threonine
- L-Tryptophan
- L-Valine
- Glycine
Animal Feed types of feed grade amino acids analyzed comprise the following:
- Swine Feed
- Poultry Feed
- Ruminants Feed
- Aqua Feed
- Other Animal Feed
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the worldwide Feed Amino Acids market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of consumption in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022 while focusing on y-o-y growth rates for 2019-2020 owing to African Swine Fever and COVID-19 impact
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production
- Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry
- Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
- CJ CheilJedang Corporation (South Korea)
- Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- Hebei Donghua Chemical Group (China)
- Linghua Group Limited (China)
- Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Newtrend Group (China)
- Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd (China)
- Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)
- Novus International, Inc. (United States)
- Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan)
- Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)
KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Metabolic Explorer to Acquire Ajinomoto Europe's Amino Acids Subsidiary
- ADM to Stop Dry Lysine Production in 2021
- Evonik Concentrates Methionine Production at Three Locations and Ends Production at Wesseling, Germany
- Evonik Introduces its Own Guanidinoacetic Acid Product GuanAMINO
- Amino GmbH Registers US FDA Drug Master File for its Threonine
- ADM Animal Nutrition Launches NutriPassT L Encapsulated Lysine
- CJ BIO Successfully Develops the World's First Fermentation Technology for Production of L-Methionine
- Russia based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant
- Evonik Resumes Production of Methionine in Antwerp, Belgium
- Ajinomoto Plans to Increase Amisoft Amino Acid-Based Surfactants Capacity at its Brazil Plant
- Evonik Starts Second Plant for MetAMINO Methionine Production in Singapore
- Adisseo Ends Its Ruminant Feed Additives Distribution Agreement with Kemin
- Evonik Inks Deal with Halchemix Canada for the Distribution of Mepron Methionine in Canada
- ADM Strengthens its Animal Nutrition Business with the Acquisition of Neovia
- CJ Cheiljedang to Expand Lysine Production in Brazil
- Sumitomo Chemical Commences Production at its New Methionine Plant in Ehime
- Zhejiang NHU to Build 250K Tons Methionine Plant in China
- Evonik Terminates Production of ThreAMINO at Kaba Plant in Hungary
- Amino GmbH Establishes Amino Acids Premix Company AMixCo Premix GmbH
- Adisseo Acquires Feed Additives Producer Nutriad
- ADM Animal Nutrition Introduces PROPLEX T High-Concentrate Protein
- Adisseo Commences Construction of 180K Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in Nanjing, China
- CJ Bio America to Construct New Threonine Production Line at Fort Dodge Plant
- Evonik Partners with Fufeng Group to Produce L-threonine in China
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America, Inc. (United States)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
- Balchem Corporation (United States)
- Chattem Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
- CJ Bio America (United States)
- Evonik Corporation (United States)
- GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
- Kemin Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Milk Specialties Global (United States)
- Novus International, Inc. (United States)
- Prinova Group LLC (United States)
- Qualitech, Inc. (United States)
EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
- Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe (France)
- AminoSib JSC (Russia)
- Donbioteh LLC (Russia)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- METabolic EXplorer S.A. (France)
- Prioskolye CJSC (Russia)
- Saratov Biotechnologies Limited Liability Company (Russia)
- Volzhsky Orgsynthese, JSC (Russia)
ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Baoding Mantong Fine Chemistry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Bluestar Adisseo Nanjing Co. Ltd (China)
- China BBCA Group Corporation (China)
- CJ CheilJedang Corporation (South Korea)
- Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
- Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- Hebei Donghua Chemical Group (China)
- Hebei Huayang Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA)
- Heilongjiang ChengFu Food Group Co., Ltd (China)
- Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd. (China)
- Linghua Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- NB Group Ltd (China)
- Newtrend Group (China)
- Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd (China)
- Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co.,Ltd. (China)
- Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd (China)
- Shantou Jiahe Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shijiazhuang Shixing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shijiazhuang Zexing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
- Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc. Zhaoqing Guangdong (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan)
- Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China)
- Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (Vietnam)
- Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co., Ltd. (China)
SOUTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Ajinomoto do Brazil Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda (Brazil)
- CJ do Brasil Ltda (Brazil)
