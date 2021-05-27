Global Feed Amino Acids Market Overview 2021 - Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Amino Acids - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poultry feed constitutes the largest consumer of feed amino acids globally with 2020 consumption volume share of 44.4%, which is slated to compound annually at 6.5% over 2020-2026 in reaching a projected 3.3 million metric tons by 2026.

Swine feed is the second-largest consumer of feed amino acids with a share of 37.1% while Aquafeed is anticipated to register the fastest similar period CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected 67 thousand metric tons by 2026.

Amid the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Asia-Pacific region, demand for feed amino acids was sluggish in 2019, where demand in the Asia-Pacific region was flat with a YOY growth of just 0.9%.

A new wave of ASF outbreak in Europe coupled with the global COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the global demand for feed amino acids with a moderate growth confined at 3.9% YOY by volume and just 1.7% YOY by value in 2020.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • The feed amino acids global market analyzed in this report with respect to product types and animal feed type
  • Market size is discussed in terms of both volume and value by product types and animal feed type in all major regions/countries
  • The report briefly explains the feed amino acid types along with the feed types including definitions and processes
  • Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production
  • Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry
  • Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 56
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 219 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key product types Feed Grade Amino Acids:

  • L-Lysine
  • Methionine
  • L-Threonine
  • L-Tryptophan
  • L-Valine
  • Glycine

Animal Feed types of feed grade amino acids analyzed comprise the following:

  • Swine Feed
  • Poultry Feed
  • Ruminants Feed
  • Aqua Feed
  • Other Animal Feed

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

  • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the worldwide Feed Amino Acids market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of consumption in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022 while focusing on y-o-y growth rates for 2019-2020 owing to African Swine Fever and COVID-19 impact

KEY MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production
  • Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry
  • Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

  • Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
  • CJ CheilJedang Corporation (South Korea)
  • Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Hebei Donghua Chemical Group (China)
  • Linghua Group Limited (China)
  • Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Newtrend Group (China)
  • Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd (China)
  • Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Novus International, Inc. (United States)
  • Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan)
  • Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)

KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

  • Metabolic Explorer to Acquire Ajinomoto Europe's Amino Acids Subsidiary
  • ADM to Stop Dry Lysine Production in 2021
  • Evonik Concentrates Methionine Production at Three Locations and Ends Production at Wesseling, Germany
  • Evonik Introduces its Own Guanidinoacetic Acid Product GuanAMINO
  • Amino GmbH Registers US FDA Drug Master File for its Threonine
  • ADM Animal Nutrition Launches NutriPassT L Encapsulated Lysine
  • CJ BIO Successfully Develops the World's First Fermentation Technology for Production of L-Methionine
  • Russia based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant
  • Evonik Resumes Production of Methionine in Antwerp, Belgium
  • Ajinomoto Plans to Increase Amisoft Amino Acid-Based Surfactants Capacity at its Brazil Plant
  • Evonik Starts Second Plant for MetAMINO Methionine Production in Singapore
  • Adisseo Ends Its Ruminant Feed Additives Distribution Agreement with Kemin
  • Evonik Inks Deal with Halchemix Canada for the Distribution of Mepron Methionine in Canada
  • ADM Strengthens its Animal Nutrition Business with the Acquisition of Neovia
  • CJ Cheiljedang to Expand Lysine Production in Brazil
  • Sumitomo Chemical Commences Production at its New Methionine Plant in Ehime
  • Zhejiang NHU to Build 250K Tons Methionine Plant in China
  • Evonik Terminates Production of ThreAMINO at Kaba Plant in Hungary
  • Amino GmbH Establishes Amino Acids Premix Company AMixCo Premix GmbH
  • Adisseo Acquires Feed Additives Producer Nutriad
  • ADM Animal Nutrition Introduces PROPLEX T High-Concentrate Protein
  • Adisseo Commences Construction of 180K Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in Nanjing, China
  • CJ Bio America to Construct New Threonine Production Line at Fort Dodge Plant
  • Evonik Partners with Fufeng Group to Produce L-threonine in China

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

  • Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America, Inc. (United States)
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
  • Balchem Corporation (United States)
  • Chattem Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
  • CJ Bio America (United States)
  • Evonik Corporation (United States)
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
  • Kemin Industries, Inc. (United States)
  • Milk Specialties Global (United States)
  • Novus International, Inc. (United States)
  • Prinova Group LLC (United States)
  • Qualitech, Inc. (United States)

EUROPE

Major Market Players

  • Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
  • Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe (France)
  • AminoSib JSC (Russia)
  • Donbioteh LLC (Russia)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • METabolic EXplorer S.A. (France)
  • Prioskolye CJSC (Russia)
  • Saratov Biotechnologies Limited Liability Company (Russia)
  • Volzhsky Orgsynthese, JSC (Russia)

ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
  • Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Baoding Mantong Fine Chemistry Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Bluestar Adisseo Nanjing Co. Ltd (China)
  • China BBCA Group Corporation (China)
  • CJ CheilJedang Corporation (South Korea)
  • Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
  • Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Hebei Donghua Chemical Group (China)
  • Hebei Huayang Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA)
  • Heilongjiang ChengFu Food Group Co., Ltd (China)
  • Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd. (China)
  • Linghua Group Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China)
  • NB Group Ltd (China)
  • Newtrend Group (China)
  • Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd (China)
  • Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co.,Ltd. (China)
  • Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd (China)
  • Shantou Jiahe Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Shijiazhuang Shixing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Shijiazhuang Zexing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc. Zhaoqing Guangdong (China)
  • Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan)
  • Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China)
  • Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (Vietnam)
  • Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co., Ltd. (China)

SOUTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

  • Ajinomoto do Brazil Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda (Brazil)
  • CJ do Brasil Ltda (Brazil)

