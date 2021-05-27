Alimera Sciences, Inc. to Present at the Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference on June 2, 2021

ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that management has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference, which is being held virtually on June 1 – June 4, 2021.

Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer will deliver his corporate presentation on June 2, 2021 at 10:30am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41505

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its third "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

