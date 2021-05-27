3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking Highlights the Power of Data-Driven Purpose

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, is celebrating companies named to 3BL Media’s 2021 list of 100 Best Corporate Citizens. Most notably, 43 Benevity clients have been named to the list, including nearly three quarters of those in the top 25.



The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking began in 1999 to assess environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. This year, they were evaluated based on data from 146 ESG factors that was made publicly available by the companies.

“Data-driven purpose is on the rise,” says Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer at Benevity. “Increased visibility from CEOs and Boards of Directors is prompting a new executive mindset on ESG, and corporate purpose professionals are leveling up their practice and measurement as result. We applaud 3BL for acknowledging the work being done in this area – not only by numerous companies that we work with at Benevity, but all those who have embraced 2021 as the Year of the ‘S’.”

72% of companies in the top 25 are Benevity clients, including Accenture, CBRE, Citigroup, HP and Intel who each ranked first in their respective categories for Software & Services, Real Estate, Banks, Technology Hardware & Equipment and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment.

Notably, Intel has made the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list each year since 2009 and is the only company in the Russell 1000 to make the top 10 every year since 2012. This year, Intel earned its place in the No. 5 spot – up from No. 6 last year. The company also took home one of Benevity’s 2020 Corporate Goodness Awards in recognition for finding unique, successful ways to help community causes and advance their social missions.

“It’s truly humbling to have such consistency in recognition for Intel’s long-standing dedication toward ESG transparency and performance,” said Pia Wilson-Body, Intel Foundation president. “Benevity has been powering our social initiatives since 2015, and enabled Intel employees to volunteer over 910,000 hours this past year, when community support was needed more than ever before. Between our Volunteer and Donation Matching programs, Intel Foundation contributed $28.9 million USD to communities worldwide in matched donations in 2020.”

