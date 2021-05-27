Women Health Supplements Market to 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, PESTLE Analysis, Macroeconomic Indicators, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Women Health Supplements Market, by Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Botanicals, Proteins, Omega-3, Probiotics), Sales Channel (Online, Direct Sales, Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Other Offline Channels), Region and Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global women health supplements market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for the period 2018 to 2028, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global women health supplements market have been studied in detail.

The global women health supplements market was valued at USD 50.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases among women population are key factors driving the growth of the global women health supplements market. It is anticipated that growing awareness among women about nutritional requirements and increasing customer willingness to spend on health would drive the expansion of the industry.

Asia Pacific currently holds the largest share in women health supplements market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Additionally, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of increasing focus on health and wellness among women population especially across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in particular. Furthermore, the market growth across the Asia Pacific region is attributed to rising awareness of nutritional products.

The prominent players operating in global women health supplements market includes Amway, Bayer AG, Blackmores, BY HEALTH CO., LTD., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fancl Corporation, Garden of Life (Nestle), GNC Holdings, Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprise, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Pharmavite LLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, THE NATURE’S BOUNTY CO., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Vita Life Sciences, Vitabiotics Ltd., Wise Woman Herbals other prominent players.

