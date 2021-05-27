English Finnish

Enedo Plc Managers´ Transactions 27 May 2021 at 15:15





Enedo Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sivula Antti

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Enedo Oyj

LEI: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38_20210527122003_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000415252

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.41 EUR





ENEDO PLC



Vesa Leino

CEO

For further information please contact CEO Mr. Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s net sales was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com