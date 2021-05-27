Enedo Plc Managers´ Transactions 27 May 2021 at 15:15
Enedo Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sivula Antti
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Enedo Oyj
LEI: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38_20210527122003_2
Transaction date: 2021-05-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000415252
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.41 EUR
ENEDO PLC
Vesa Leino
CEO
For further information please contact CEO Mr. Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 759 8956.
Enedo
