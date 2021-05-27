Closed System Transfer Devices Market to hit USD 1,963.2 million by 2028 - Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact, PESTLE Analysis, Macroeconomic Indicators, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Size 2020, By Type (Membrane-To-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems) Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/ Line Access Devices) End-Use (Hospitals, Oncology Centers & Clinics, Other End Users) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global closed system transfer devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global closed system transfer devices market have been studied in detail.

The global closed system transfer devices market is projected to reach USD 1,963.2 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.8%. Rising cancer cases globally, improving regulatory guidelines concerning safe usage of risky drugs and increasing oncology medicine approvals are some of the factors driving the growth of the global closed system transfer devices market.

The global closed system transfer devices market is categorized based on type, component and end-use. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems. The membrane-to-membrane systems dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into vial access devices, syringe safety devices and bag/line access devices. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers & clinics and other end users. In 2020, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the global closed system transfer devices market.

North America dominated the market for closed system transfer devices in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing existence of new vendors. Key players of the global closed system transfer devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Equashield LLC., ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Yukon Medical, Corvida Medical, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, JMS Co., Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., VICTUS, among others.

