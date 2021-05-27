SmileDirectClub Partners With NAACP For New Scholarship

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with the NAACP, the nation’s preeminent social justice and civil rights organization, to launch the SmileDirectClub Scholarship. As part of SmileDirectClub’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and groundbreaking innovation, this scholarship program aims to provide financial support to African American students or people of color pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to be used toward their college education, empowering future innovators.



Applications for the SmileDirectClub Scholarship are now open through June 18, 2021. Ten students will be selected as recipients of the scholarship by N-SPIRE, a committee within NAACP that focuses on the creation, development and awarding of scholarship programs. The selected students will be announced August 9, 2021, and each will receive $15,000 to use towards their tuition fees. The scholarships will be annualized over each student’s remaining years of college education, receiving at least $3,750 each year that they are enrolled, with a maximum of four years, if eligibility requirements continue to be met.

To learn more about the application process, eligibility or to share with friends or family who may be interested in applying for the scholarship, please be sure to visit https://naacp.org/find-resources/scholarships-awards-internships/scholarships/smiledirectclub-scholarship.

“Innovation and creativity flourish in an inclusive and diverse environment where all feel welcomed and they belong. There is a lot of opportunity to increase representation of people of color in STEM and we want to do our part,” said Cheryl DeSantis, Chief People & Diversity Officer, SmileDirectClub. “Through the SmileDirectClub Scholarship with the NAACP, we’re investing in the next generation of innovators and supporting the growth of diversity in STEM, a field that affects almost all aspect of our everyday lives.”

“The SmileDirectClub Scholarship will help empower students in the Black community studying STEM with financial support so they can pursue their education with less of an economic burden,” said Yumeka Rushing, Chief Strategy Officer, NAACP. “This partnership is one of the ways the NAACP is working to secure educational equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

Eligibilty Requirements for the SmileDirectClub Scholarship:

Applicants must:

Be African American or a person of color and a member of the NAACP.

Be currently enrolled full-time or accepted to an accredited college or university in the US.

Be a graduating high school senior or undergraduate student.

Possess a grade point average of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 system.

Demonstrate interest in pursuing careers in STEM.

Be a US resident.

