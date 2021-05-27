SADA Launches FinOps Group, Appoints Director

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, is making it easier for clients to track and optimize their cloud use and spend. The firm has hired Rich Hoyer, a longtime management and software industry professional, to lead its brand-new FinOps group. Under Mr. Hoyer’s direction, SADA will develop and deliver services designed to help clients monitor, measure and improve the value of their Google Cloud services.



Despite the widespread global adoption of cloud services, most companies have insufficient resources dedicated to managing their organization’s cloud use and spend. Even when there is a dedicated FinOps function, it is usually composed of fractional shares of individuals from other functions who often find themselves playing catch up while struggling to develop their own approaches to optimization and reporting. These companies need a combination of software and services managed by experienced FinOps practitioners who can guide them through the process of optimizing and tracking their cloud use and spend.

SADA has responded to this opportunity with the launch of a FinOps group and will follow-up soon with the launch of proprietary services. SADA envisions two types of engagements: 1) Targeted engagements focused on building clients’ skills in the realms of operating efficiency and visibility/reporting. These engagements would be tailored toward clients with an established FinOps practice (or at least a handful of FinOps practitioners) with a need to expand on their existing capabilities. 2) For clients with no FinOps practice at all, SADA will offer multi-month, highly immersive services designed to help them assemble and enable a FinOps team entirely from the ground up. These clients would engage SADA to both triage current challenges around cloud spend and also to assist in creating or expanding their own FinOps organizations internally and fully enabling them to maintain best practices after the triage phase is completed.

More details regarding these services will be announced soon.

“Our goal is to empower clients such that they’re able to make decisions about which cloud products to use, based on ROI, before those investments are made,” said Hoyer, who today was named to the FinOps Foundation Technical Advisory Council and whose official title at SADA is Director of Customer FinOps. “We know implicitly that the cloud can save us money while increasing productivity and enabling innovation, but most users still can’t quite put their finger on its true value. Given SADA’s extensive experience with Google Cloud and my background in FinOps, we know we can help our clients reach a kind of cloud value nirvana.”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .