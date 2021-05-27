Bellerophon to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

WARREN, N.J., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held June 1-4, 2021.



Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

