Abercrombie & Fitch and The Trevor Project Launch Co-Designed Pride Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the launch of its 2021 Pride collection for both the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. The collection was co-created with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.



Over the last nine months, Abercrombie & Fitch worked hand-in-hand with The Trevor Project to identify the prints, colors, fabrics, fits and technical details to bring this unique and celebratory collection to life. The 24-piece gender-inclusive adults collection, available in sizes XXS-XXXL, features t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, jackets, sandals, hats, socks and more, as well as an exclusive rainbow-clad pride edition of A&F’s iconic fragrance, Fierce. The 11-piece gender-inclusive kids Pride collection is part of abercrombie kids’ “everybody collection” and adds to the brand’s Abercrombie Family initiative with unique mini-me styles so the whole family can celebrate together. The kids collection features t-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats, scrunchies, sunglasses and more.

In recognition of the spectrum of intersectionality that exists for those with LGBTQ identities, this year’s Pride collection features tie dye, paint splatter and gradient interpretations of the Pride rainbow, but in the inclusive “Progress Flag” colors, which pay homage to BIPOC, trans and HIV-positive members of the LGBTQ community with the addition of brown, black, pink, white and light blue to the rainbow.

“The Trevor Project’s important work touches the lives of many of our customers and our associates. We are proud to have worked so closely with Trevor to create our second co-designed collection that not only celebrates the LGBTQ community, but also speaks to the closeness of our shared goal to help others feel comfortable, confident and accepted,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “With the availability of our Pride collection extending beyond Pride Month and our year-long campaign allowing customers to round up their purchase to donate to The Trevor Project, we’re optimistic this will continue to help expand The Trevor Project’s essential services to those in need.”

This year’s Pride collection is available in stores for Pride Month and online throughout the year at abercrombie.com and abercrombiekids.com . In addition to the year-long roundup campaign, Abercrombie & Fitch will be making an initial $200,000 donation to The Trevor Project.

“Last year’s co-created Pride collection was a first for The Trevor Project, and we are grateful to Abercrombie & Fitch for collaborating with us again to make a collection representative of the immense diversity of the LGBTQ young people we serve,” said Muneer Panjwani, Vice President of Foundation, Government, and Corporate Partnerships for The Trevor Project. “The Trevor Project knows how much visibility and public acceptance matters to LGBTQ young people, and by offering this collection beyond Pride Month, Abercrombie & Fitch is demonstrating their commitment to the LGBTQ community all year long."

Since the partnership began in 2010, Abercrombie & Fitch and its customers have donated more than $2,000,000 to The Trevor Project.

To learn more about The Trevor Project or to get help, visit www.TheTrevorProject.org .

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7/365 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also offers an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, a legislative advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and conducts research to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7/365 at 1-866-488-7386 and TheTrevorProject.org/Help.

