Milestone Scientific to Participate in the Summer Solstice Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 2nd

ROSELAND, N.J., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, has been invited to present at the "Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side" conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st – 4th, 2021.



Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer and President of Milestone Scientific, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at 2:00 PM, Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41523.

To receive additional information about the conference, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Milestone, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the Summer Solstice Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its, “Summer Solstice Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side,” with 25-minute virtual presentations from June 1st to June 4th. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020