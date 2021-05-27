Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Launch Social Media Campaign for Gimoti® Nasal Spray

Evoke is committed to meeting patients online, where they search for answers

New campaign leverages Facebook to satisfy significant unmet need for education and community

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and EVERSANA™, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced the launch of wave 1 of an innovative social media campaign to reach patients directly with education about diabetic gastroparesis (DGP). The initial wave of this program launched with two Facebook pages, a GimotiTM branded Facebook page and a diabetic gastroparesis community Facebook page called DGP-n-Me: Diabetic Gastroparesis Support.

The GIMOTI Facebook page supports increasing awareness of GIMOTI as an important nasal option for patients who are seeking relief of their acute and recurrent symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis, especially in cases where oral therapies are not effective.

DGP-n-Me is a community dedicated to offering support, education, and advice to people living with symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis. Up to 16 million people in the U.S. suffer from symptoms of gastroparesis. The DGP-n-Me Facebook page found here allows community members to connect with each other and find information about managing diabetic gastroparesis.

Patients with DGP often suffer symptoms for years before they have a confirmatory diagnosis which often takes 5 years. During the time that they are seeking answers about what is causing their symptoms, and even post diagnosis, patients receive very little educational support from the medical community about the disease, available treatments and strategies to manage their symptoms.

“The DGP-n-me campaign is dedicated to filling that significant gap and providing patients a place where they can rely on curated content, community and compassion. We’d like it to be a place where we can Empower the Patients Journey,” said Chris Quesenberry, Gimoti Chief Commercial Officer.

Gimoti is the first and only FDA-approved nasal delivery treatment of metoclopramide for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. People experiencing symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis and treating physicians can visit the Gimoti Facebook page here to learn more about its treatment benefits and safety information.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of this innovative patient-centered campaign. People suffering from DGP often resort to searching online for answers and Evoke intends to play a role in helping bring more information and assistance to these patients in need. In the process, we hope to help raise awareness of the disease and its burden on patients as well as our novel nasal delivery treatment option that may offer benefit where oral medications are often unable to be absorbed,” commented Matt D’Onofrio, Evoke Pharma Chief Business Officer.

The Facebook pages in reference can also be accessed by clicking on the below:

https://www.facebook.com/Gimoti-metoclopramide-nasal-spray-104672345100289/

https://www.facebook.com/DGPnMe/

About Gimoti™ (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA

• Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.

• Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.

• Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use.

GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:

• Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates.

• Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.

GIMOTI is contraindicated:

• In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.

• When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage, mechanical obstruction, or perforation).

• In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.

• In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.

• In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.

Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include: Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery.

Most common adverse reactions (≥5% of patients in clinical studies) for GIMOTI were dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue. These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. This information should not take the place of you talking with your doctor or healthcare professional. If you have any questions about your condition, or if you would like more information about GIMOTI, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Only you and your healthcare professional can decide if GIMOTI is right for you.

You report side effects related to Evoke Pharma products by calling 1-833-4-GIMOTI (1-833-444-6684) or emailing GIMOTImedinfo@evokepharma.com. If you prefer to report these to the FDA, either visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About EVERSANA Life Science Services, LLC

EVERSANA™ is a leading provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on Evoke’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Evoke’s expectations on the social media marketing campaign. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties associated Evoke’s ability to obtain and market and support GIMOTI and other risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including those described in Evoke’s periodic filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

