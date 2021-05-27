Streamline Health® Announces Participation in 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced that management will participate in the 18th annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Streamline Health management will host virtual one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 2nd. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, or for more information about the conference, please contact a Craig-Hallum representative. A copy of the company’s investor presentation will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

