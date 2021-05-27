Jitterbit Acquires eBridge Connections, Leader in B2B and E-Commerce Integrations

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced it has acquired eBridge Connections, a leading integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider that enables data to seamlessly flow between on-premises or cloud e-commerce, EDI, ERP, and CRM systems. A strong complement to Jitterbit’s award-winning Harmony API integration platform, the combined offerings will provide one of the industry’s most comprehensive sets of integration solutions around e-commerce integration and EDI integration on the market, helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and reap massive time efficiencies.



B2B E-commerce: A Must-Have

In order to implement B2B e-commerce, companies need to integrate a myriad of necessary front- and back-end systems and services with trading partners, an undertaking that is notoriously complex and difficult. Companies struggle to find and fund developer teams with the necessary integration and API expertise.

With this acquisition, Jitterbit has created a best-in-class platform that effortlessly integrates the key applications and platforms needed to give companies a rich Customer 360 view with a single source of truth for merchants, whether they use on-premises, cloud or hybrid-cloud software applications. Jitterbit will now also be able to provide seamless integration with retail outlets that support EDI transactions including Costco, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Kroger, Lowes and more, giving retailers, wholesalers and suppliers more avenues to grow their businesses.

“Jitterbit’s acquisition of eBridge Connections demonstrates our continued commitment to provide the most advanced API integration platform on the market,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “The number of clouds and applications necessary to run modern businesses continues to grow exponentially, showing no signs of slowing, making integration technologies crucial. We’re proud to provide a full suite of best-in-class products and services that connect the world’s systems, and bringing eBridge Connections into that suite of offerings provides richer e-commerce and B2B integration capabilities to our customers.”

The eBridge Connections universal platform supports over 30 ERP systems, including products from Microsoft, Sage, SAP, NetSuite, and Epicor, with connections to the leading e-commerce carts and marketplaces, CRM applications, and hundreds of EDI trading partners. Jitterbit will now be able to provide deeper integration solutions with key ecosystems including:

E-commerce (Shopify, BigCommerce, Amazon, Magento, WooCommerce)

EDI (CommerceHub, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, and eBay)

Shipping and third-party logistics (ShipStation, FedEx, UPS)

FinTech (Stripe, Square)

ERP (SAP, Epicor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks, Sage, Exact)

CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics)

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been committed to developing smart and repeatable workflows to help companies thrive, and now we’re thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to Jitterbit,” said Colin Brown, founder and CEO of eBridge Connections. “Our combined technology will deliver the next generation of exceptional internal and external 360-degree solutions to ignite business growth for customers and uncover incredible operational efficiencies.”

To learn more about how businesses can accelerate time to value with Jitterbit’s expanded B2B and EDI solutions, please visit https://www.jitterbit.com/solutions/edi-integration/

