Ress Life Investments A/S Half-Year Report – 1 October 2020 – 31 March 2021

|Corporate Announcement no. 17/2021: Half-Year Report 1 October 2020 – 31 March 2021
Copenhagen, 27 May 2021
The Board of Directors and the Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2020 – 31 March 2021:
- Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 2,961,937 for the period 1 October 2020 – 31 March 2021. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 1.16%, earnings per share at 26.22 and an increase in net asset value of USD 28.16 per share.
- The profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.
- The fair value of the Company’s investment assets increased from USD 192,449,408 at 30 September 2020 to USD 205,300,997 at 31 March 2021.
- Equity stands at USD 255,426,039 as of 31 March 2021, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,086 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2.058 at 30 September 2020.
- During the period, 15,897 new ordinary shares were issued.
- Management expects that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns.
- Management maintains a positive view on the full year result
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone: (+46) 8 545 282 09, or to the Company’s Chairman Søren Andersen, email: sa@fpension.dk.
Yours sincerely
|Ress Life Investments A/S
The Board of Directors
Attachments
- Ress Life Investments AS – Half Year Report 2020-2021
- Ress Life Investments AS – Corporate Announcement 17-2021