AIM ImmunoTech Announces Two Year Extension of Agreement with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited to Develop and Test a New Inhalation Delivery Device for Ampligen

OCALA, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has entered into a two-year extension of its Material Transfer and Research Agreement with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited (Smoore), a subsidiary of Smoore International Holdings Limited (HKEX: 6969), with the goal of developing Ampligen as a potential inhalation therapy for COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory viral diseases.



AIM entered into the agreement on April 1, 2020, to study the utilization of an innovative Smoore inhalation delivery device and Ampligen as a potential treatment approach for the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. On parallel paths, over the past year, Smoore has focused on the development of a personal inhalation device designed to administer Ampligen, given temperature parameters of dsRNA. Contemporaneously, AIM has studied the safety and efficacy of Ampligen using an ex vivo 3D model in primary human respiratory epithelial cells at Utah State University, which showed that Ampligen was able to decrease SARS-CoV-2 infectious viral yields by 90% at clinically achievable intranasal Ampligen dosage levels, and conducted intranasal safety testing. AIM hopes to commence inhalation safety testing before year-end.

"With Smoore’s concept for an Ampligen inhalation delivery device ready to be developed, and Ampligen’s track record of both safety and efficacy, we believe AIM is well positioned to move forward with our goal of developing Ampligen as a potential inhalation therapy for COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory viral diseases,” said AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels. "We are in the process of planning a Phase 1/2 inhalation clinical study on a parallel track with Smoore’s device development testing.”

‘Application of vaping technology in healthcare and pharmaceutical fields is one of our R&D focus. We are really happy to partner with AIM to explore applications of advanced atomization technology in medical inhalation therapy,” Dr. Zhiqiang Shi, Chief Scientist and Director of Global R&D of Smoore, commented. "We will coordinate our device development work along with our partner’s plan and the regulation needs to move into next phase testing on schedule.’

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

