Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 27, 2021



The global respiratory diagnostics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Respiratory diagnostics refer to the clinical assessment of lung functioning and related processes. It includes several mechanical, imaging and molecular diagnostic tests for detecting asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, bronchitis, and pulmonary fibrosis. It uses procedures, such as spirometry, oximetry, transcutaneous CO2 monitoring, sniff nasal inspiratory pressure (SNIP), chest X-ray and computed tomography (CT) scan. In some instances, sleep studies are also conducted to diagnose and assess the presence of sleep apnea and nocturnal hypoventilation.



The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of smokers and consumption of alcohol, coupled with sedentary lifestyle habits and stressful routines, have resulted in rising incidences of COPD and other severe respiratory conditions, such as lung cancer. Furthermore, various technological innovations in respiratory diagnostic testing, including the utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the diagnosis of COPD and outpatient management, are creating a positive impact on the market growth.

Also, an increase in the demand for respiratory diagnostics devices in various privately-owned hospitals and healthcare centers and efforts by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all are driving the market for respiratory diagnostics. Other factors contributing to the market growth include enhanced research and development (R&D), rising geriatric population, rapid urbanization and increasing industrial establishments, and growing pollution levels across the globe.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product and Service Type:

Instruments and Services

Assays and Reagents

Services and Software

Market Breakup by Test Type:

Mechanical Tests

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Diagnostic Tests

Imaging Tests

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Others

Market Breakup by Disease:

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Lung Cancer

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Reference and Clinical Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere Inc., Seegene Inc., 3M, Bio-Rad Laboratories, SDI Diagnostics, COSMED, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global respiratory diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the products and service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What is the structure of the global respiratory diagnostics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product and Service Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Test Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Disease

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product and Service Type

6.1 Instruments and Services

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Assays and Reagents

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services and Software

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Test Type

7.1 Mechanical Tests

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Diagnostic Tests

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Imaging Tests

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Disease

8.1 Tuberculosis

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asthma

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Lung Cancer

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Reference and Clinical Laboratories

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Philips Healthcare

14.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.3 Biomerieux

14.3.4 Becton Dickinson

14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.6 Alere Inc.

14.3.7 Seegene Inc.

14.3.8 3M

14.3.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.3.10 SDI Diagnostics

14.3.11 COSMED

