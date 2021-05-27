ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces its Support Regarding Bayer’s Announcement on Potential Changes for Roundup™ in the Consumer Market

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) said today it welcomes the opportunity to work with Bayer regarding the future of glyphosate-containing Roundup™ products in order to ensure the brand’s future in the consumer marketplace.



“We are glad to hear Bayer’s strong public commitment to the consumer market and Roundup’s continued place in it,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer of ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Roundup is an iconic brand in the lawn and garden industry and has been trusted by consumers for decades. We are confident there are several options, including the use of effective alternative active ingredients, to ensure that remains the case while continuing to meet the needs of homeowners and retailers.”

Hagedorn emphasized that ScottsMiracle-Gro remains committed as the marketing agent for Roundup. ScottsMiracle-Gro is not a party in the legal issues related to Roundup™ and through its Roundup™ agency agreement with Bayer has indemnity against such legal actions and related costs.

In 2018, ScottsMiracle-Gro decided to provide consumers with a wider array of product options when it moved to create a full line of non-glyphosate products under the Ortho® GroundClear® brand. The GroundClear® line has grown significantly in recent years and has emerged as an important choice for consumers who participate in the non-selective weed control category.

“We know many consumers have questions and concerns about many of the products they use around their home and our launch of the GroundClear line was designed to provide them more options,” Hagedorn said. “GroundClear not only has proven to be an important consumer option but has enabled our retail partners to better meet the evolving needs of the marketplace and to position ScottsMiracle-Gro for continued success as the leader in the U.S. consumer lawn and garden market. In our role as leader in this industry, we look forward to working with our partners at Bayer on a solution that continues to enhance the position of Roundup in the marketplace as well.”

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

