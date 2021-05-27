Badcock Home Furniture &more enhances digital experience with new 3D customization Room Planner

Mulberry, Florida, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MULBERRY, Fla. (May 26, 2021) – Badcock Home Furniture &more is continuing to expand its services to meet the everchanging needs of customers who want to do more online. Room Planner is a fun, easy-to-use tool that allows people to reimagine the possibilities of their living spaces with full room customization and 3D renderings to help find the furniture and styles that are Just Right™ for them. Room Planner is the next in a series of new offerings from Badcock that included the launch of its e-commerce platform and recent addition of a complete online credit approval process.

Room Planner gives customers the ability to input their rooms’ exact dimensions and customize everything from ceiling height and window placement, to floor type and wall color to fully simulate the room they’d like to furnish. Customers can then add their desired furniture or accessories to bring to life a room that fits their style from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“With shoppers beginning their home furnishings purchase journeys online, it’s critical that we provide them the ability to not only shop our selection, colors and styles, but to visually create a plan for how our products can fit into their homes,” says Badcock President and CEO Rob Burnette. “Our store associates are also equipped to utilize this decorating planning tool to help our in-store customers make sure that the furniture they choose will fit their rooms just right.”

Room Planner is available through the Badcock website and works on both desktop and mobile devices. People can experience Room Planner today at https://www.badcock.com/room-planner.

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its more than 380 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,500 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office furnishings, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. The company was named “2018 Retailer of the Year” by the National Home Furnishings Association.

