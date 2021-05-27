Renowned Psychedelic Researcher, James Fadiman, PhD, Joins Wesana Health Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of renowned psychedelics researcher, psychologist, and writer, James Fadiman, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Fadiman will provide strategic guidance and direction to Wesana’s scientific research efforts related to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI).



Called “America’s wisest and most respected authority on psychedelics and their use” Dr. Fadiman is a pioneer of psychedelics research who has played a seminal role in the study of psychology and psychedelics for over 50 years. Dr. Fadiman’s body of work underlies the current study and understanding of psychedelic medicines, including identification of guidelines for employing them safely and effectively across a range of applications.

On his appointment, Dr. Fadiman said, “The opportunity to realize the promise that these medicines represent is, after many years, finally coming to fruition. It’s very important me to ensure that the research on psychedelics is applied in the most effective way. I am very pleased to be joining Wesana’s scientific board in order to apply my knowledge to help those suffering from traumatic brain injury, migraine and related conditions, as well as to support Wesana’s long term innovation for improving neurological health.”

“Jim quite literally built much of the foundation on which nearly all of the current psychedelics research and understanding has been based. His knowledge and appreciation of the therapeutic value of psychedelic treatment is unmatched and his years of experience will provide invaluable guidance as we develop treatments for traumatic brain injury and other neurological ailments,” said Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health.

“Wesana’s Scientific Advisory Board will ensure that the extensive research we are performing will stand up under the highest level of scrutiny from the scientific community and ensure that we are operating at a level unmatched in the growing psychedelics industry. Dr. Fadiman will play an important leadership role as we continue to execute on our strategic research goals,” added Chad Bronstein, co-founder and Executive Chairman.

James Fadiman earned his BA from Harvard and his PhD from Stanford and has held a variety of teaching, consulting, training, counseling and editorial positions. He has served on a number of for profit and non-profit companies and has taught in psychology departments, as well as in design engineering. He has published textbooks, professional books, a self-help book, a novel, and a series of videos, Drugs: the children are choosing, for National Public Television. He has been involved in psychedelic research for more than fifty years, the last ten years uncovering and researching microdosing.

About Wesana

Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

