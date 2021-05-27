An installation made of Suominen’s nonwoven is on display at Glasshouse Helsinki

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation’s press release on May 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)

An installation by an artist and experimental designer Megan McGlynn is set on display in Glasshouse Helsinki, a retail environment that opened its doors to visitors today in the center of Helsinki. The main material of the installation is from Suominen’s sustainable product portfolio: a biodegradable nonwoven made of cellulosic fibers.

The installation is called Geo Pilvi and consists of eight folded structures that hang from the ceiling of Glasshouse Helsinki. “The organic curves of these clouds are created entirely from straight geometry, referencing their surrounding architecture as well as nature,” McGlynn describes.

The main material used in the installation is 100% cellulosic and responsibly produced nonwoven by Suominen. “The cellulosic fibers are carefully opened and distributed on a web and pure water is used to induce mechanical interlocking to provide an optimal level of strength without any chemical binders or other harmful substances. Water is circulated in the process to minimize the environmental impact and water consumption in the process,” says Manager, R&D, Miika Nikinmaa.

“Working with this material was interesting for me as an artist. It is very thin, strong and tear-resistant. I am very pleased with the combination of strength and translucency of the material,” says McGlynn.

“We are very excited about this collaboration. Innovation and sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Suominen, and this installation really shows that with innovative and creative mindset our nonwoven material turns into amazing artwork,” says Noora Rantanen, Manager, Sustainability & Marketing.

The installation is exhibited in Glasshouse Helsinki from May 27, 2021 onwards. Glasshouse Helsinki is located at Aleksanterinkatu 13, 00100 Helsinki (opening hours Mon–Fri 11–19, Sat 11–18, Sun 12–16).

Megan McGlynn is an artist and experimental designer from Philadelphia, USA. McGlynn has a Master of Contemporary Design degree from Aalto University and has been living in Helsinki since 2017. McGlynn’s artwork is inspired by structures both organic and man-made, and focuses heavily on crisp linework. Read more at meganmcglynn.com.

Glasshouse Helsinki was born from an idea where disciplines of art, design, fashion and material science merge to create a platform that encourages individuals and companies to think sustainably and act towards responsible growth. Incubating different actors from different fields and scales of businesses can create interactions and alternative opportunities for all parties. Rethinking consumption and innovations to support a circular economy will help to sustain and regenerate the environment, and Glasshouse Helsinki has a trust in that course for correction. Read more at glasshousehelsinki.com.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at suominen.fi .

