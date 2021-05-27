How a Chiropractor Can Help You Recover From Back Pain Associated with Springtime Yard Work

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is here. As the season progresses, more people are finding themselves completing the yard work associated with the season. While these activities are rewarding and necessary to the upkeep of one’s home, they can take a toll on the musculoskeletal health of those partaking in them. Fortunately, springtime yard work back pain can easily be addressed through chiropractic care.



Long hours stooped over flower beds, pushing lawnmowers, and hauling loads of yard waste can lead to musculoskeletal injuries. These injuries, if left unaddressed, will accumulate and may result in chronic back pain.

Dr. Donald Phillips, who has been serving residents of San Antonio for over 30 years as the lead chiropractor at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness, seeks to draw attention to the issue of back pain arising from springtime yard work. He encourages patients to maintain good posture when completing yard work and to take frequent breaks. Dr. Phillips also wants his patients to know that back pain relief is readily available if needed.

“While it is undeniably enjoyable to spend time outside after a long winter, musculoskeletal injuries can easily occur when completing springtime yard work,” says Dr. Phillips. “Those experiencing back pain due to yard work should know that chiropractic care is a natural and effective back pain solution. Over time, chiropractic adjustments reduce pain and improve the body’s natural ability to repair itself.

Dr. Phillips graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. As the holder of multiple degrees and an impressive list of licenses and certifications, Dr. Phillips would like all people currently completing springtime yard work to be aware of both the potential musculoskeletal impact of these activities and the chiropractic treatment available to address said impact.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness can be reached online or by phone at (210) 545-1144.