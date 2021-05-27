TulsaLabs Appoints Advisor to Blockchain Regulatory and Compliance Board

Tulsa, OK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the appointment to TulsaLabs’ regulatory compliance board of advisors.



The Company, a division of AppSwarm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Ferraro to the TulsaLabs Advisory Board to aid in regulatory compliance and risk disclosure for future token-based projects.

As a former market maker and head of trading at Citadel Securities Mr. Ferraro helped list hundreds of companies to various exchanges and holds expertise in such areas as reverse mergers and acquisitions, 15c-211 filings, market making, capital formation, REG-A, 506(c), board member participation, and capital market strategies.

Currently, Mr. Ferraro is the Founder and CEO of New York Alt Exchange, a developmental centralized exchange focused on strict regulatory oversight and KYC standards geared towards future institutional investment firms. https://www.linkedin.com/in/ferrofrank/

Regulatory and Disclosure Services

Legal and Corporate Advisory

Tax Accounting and Audits

Token Creation and Deployment

News and Public Disclosure

Regulatory Filings

TulsaLabs will also be collaborating with CryptoFilings, a central hub for crypto projects to upload information on their project to increase regulatory transparency through financial statements, or public disclosure of material events. CryptoFilings also offers a wide range of other services such as legal, smart contract auditing, and corporate advisory services to assist projects in adhering to future compliance and regulatory requirements. https://cryptofilings.io/

The Company will also be integrating New York Alt Exchange news disclosure feed into our BitChart tracking app for Apple iPhone to provide users with the latest news and disclosure alerts from small altcoin issuers.

As the crypto markets mature TulsaLabs believes a solid regulatory framework will provide a foundation for both innovation, and greater investor protection through transparency and risk disclosure. TulsaLabs will strive to work with its partners to assist new issuers in navigating the coming regulatory changes expected in this growing technology industry.

