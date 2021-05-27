Stop & Shop Launches Local Seafood Program for Summer

QUINCY, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furthering its commitment to providing customers with fresh, quality seafood that is responsibly and sustainably sourced, Stop & Shop is proud to again offer its local seafood program. This annual summer program makes Stop & Shop’s already expansive seafood selection even bigger by bringing in an assortment of fresh catches from well-known local seafood purveyors.



Stop & Shop will offer local seafood at more than 100 stores this summer. This year, stores from Plymouth to Gloucester, MA; the Connecticut Shore; and the New Jersey Shore will join Cape Cod, Long Island, and other Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey stores in offering great local summer seafood from oysters and mussels to fresh clam chowder and lobsters, and much more.

Some of the area seafood vendors that will be available at Stop & Shop this summer include:

Lobster Trap, Bourne, MA : Owned and operated by founder Logan Clarke since 1972, Lobster Trap buys right from the boat to offer sustainably sourced lobster and seafood.

Founded in 1935 to deliver ocean-fresh local seafood to area businesses, the family-owned Ipswich Shellfish continues that tradition today.

Family owned and operated since 1992, Madison Seafood only works with sustainable fisheries with traceable products.

The family-owned Sunrise Lobster Company has delivered fresh seafood on Long Island for over 40 years.

In store, customers can look for dedicated ‘shop local’ signage in their seafood department, as well as a chalkboard easel featuring the catch of the day. Selection will vary by store. Customers can also find recipes on Stop & Shop’s website utilizing local seafood favorites including grilled white clam pizza and a guide to throw a simple yet satisfying clambake.

“As a leading East Coast supermarket, we know how important seafood is to our customers,” said Beth Grant, Seafood Category Manager for Stop & Shop. “Our local seafood program highlights our commitment to providing our customers with what they want - fresh, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood.”

Stop & Shop prides itself on its comprehensive and transparent seafood policy, only selling seafood from sustainable fisheries and farms that prevent overfishing and that can be traced to its source. Stop & Shop works with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), a nonprofit organization that helps to assess whether seafood items entering stores meet the criteria set forth by Stop & Shop’s seafood policy. Earlier this year, Stop & Shop also began working with the Ocean Disclosure Project, which offers even more traceability, making the original sources of Stop & Shop’s private label and wild-caught seafood available to customers.

Local seafood will be available at select Stop & Shop store beginning Memorial Day Weekend. For more information about Stop & Shop’s year-round commitment to sustainable seafood sourcing, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/sustainable-seafood.

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.