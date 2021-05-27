Verizon flips the switch on 5G at popular destinations just in time for Memorial Day

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those planning Memorial Day celebrations at Niagara Falls, along the Jersey Shore, at the beaches in Delaware or in Ocean City, MD* now have access to super fast 5G Ultra Wideband service from Verizon. In the lead up to the unofficial start of summer, a combination of the beautiful spring weather and the availability of game-changing vaccines have encouraged Verizon customers to be more mobile in recent weeks. Mobile handoffs, the times when a data session moves from one cell site to another as users walk or drive around, have increased 28% since mid-January, and have increased 31% compared to last year at this same time.



As vacationers and residents use this newly found freedom to head to many popular vacation destinations, they can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, which can allow them download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds while relaxing in the sun, keep up with things at the office and videoconference and collaborate in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive games and experiences wirelessly.

Small business customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital presence, revolutionizing how they can interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations, and engage with their workforce. With touchless retail solutions taking center stage over the past year and consumer response to those solutions so positive, Verizon’s 5G can help many of these businesses implement permanent touchless retail options.

Those charged with keeping the residents and visitors in these locations safe will also see the future benefits of the transformative power of 5G. Through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders, public safety professionals in these areas could be able to benefit from the high speeds and low latency of 5G in gathering real-time situational intelligence, conducting augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality training prior to an influx of visitors, or simply collecting vehicular or pedestrian traffic data to make traffic flow adjustments -- which will help enable everyone to enjoy a safer Summer.

“As people start to re-engage in normal activities like vacationing, spending the day at the shore, and traveling again, the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband will be on full display. We have designed this network specifically to handle the data traffic of large crowds in some of the most popular destinations in the US. As we see crowds start to grow, traffic at airports and train stations rise and events start to come back, we will be ready to provide the world-class 5G experience our customers want,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon.

Enjoying your summer destination

On the Jersey Shore: 5G Ultra Wideband coverage is available in Long Branch, downtown Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Sea Girt, Manasquan, Long Beach, Margate City, Sea Isle City, Atlantic City, Long Branch Beach, Asbury Park Beach, Sea Girt Beach, Holgate, Brant beach, Spray beach, Bradley Cove, North Ocean City and more.* Visitors can enjoy 5G Ultra Wideband service around Ludlam beach, Sea Isle City Historical Museum, Great Lawn Beach, Brown Park, Central Pier and many more attractions, stores and restaurants.

At the Delaware Beaches: 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage is available in Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and more.* Visitors enjoying the Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach Boardwalk, the shopping areas around Sea Colony and Delaware Seashore State Park will have access to unprecedented wireless speeds and capabilities.

In Ocean City, MD: 5G Ultra Wideband is available in Butterfish Cove, the Coastal Highway, Pacific Avenue, Worcester Street, S. Philadelphia Ave., St Louis Avenue, N. Baltimore Avenue and more. Visitors enjoying downtown Ocean City, Heron Harbour, Northside park and more* will experience the speed and capabilities of 5G Ultra Wideband.

In Niagara Falls, NY: 5G Ultra Wideband is available in Hyde Park, Falls West, Downtown, 22nd Avenue and 11th Street.* Visitors to the Cave of Winds, the Aquarium of Niagara, Gluck Park, Hyde Park and more will now enjoy new 5G Ultra Wideband speeds.

For complete availability, please visit: https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/

Making the trip a little easier

As travel opens up again, getting to your destination may be a little more pleasant with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service now available in parts of Chicago O’Hare, Columbus, San Antonio, Des Moines, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Dulles International, Chicago Midway International, McCarran International, Tampa International, Indianapolis International, Reagan International, John Wayne Airports and coming soon, Pittsburgh International Airport. While traveling with the family, you can download movies to watch on the flight, get near real-time updates on flight information, take video conference calls with colleagues in-between flights, or simply enjoy the layover time while gaming wirelessly all on 5G Ultra Wideband.

*5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of more than 70 cities.

