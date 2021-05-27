CyCognito Empowers Organizations to Prevent Breaches Due to Supply Chain, Ransomware, and Other Modern Attacks by Protecting Their External Attack Surface

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and protection, today announced new features for its platform making it the first to enable organizations to fully automate external attack surface management practices into existing vulnerability and risk management workflows. CyCognito automates previously manual legacy attack surface management processes, reducing hours or days of work to minutes by integrating with asset management, reporting, security operations, risk management, and other applications. These new features build on the platform’s ability to automatically discover hidden and previously unknown exposed assets and risks.



Attack surfaces are constantly changing, so it is increasingly challenging for organizations to know about all of their IT assets and where they are exposed to attackers on the internet. Attack surface management products have historically focused simply on discovering IT assets — where and how organizations are exposed — but beyond that, they leave security teams to rely on time-intensive, manual processes to make decisions and remediate risk.

Now, the CyCognito platform fully automates the discovery of all externally-exposed assets and risks for organizations, and then orchestrates data sharing to automatically start the remediation process, for example by creating an incident response ticket. The platform integrates its findings and intelligence into existing vulnerability lifecycle management processes through channels such as Slack, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, and many other platforms to ensure that an organization’s entire attack surface is protected quickly and efficiently when risks are detected.

CyCognito is also introducing Remediation Planner, a significant new capability that further enhances operational efficiency for both security and IT teams. The Remediation Planner provides an intelligent interactive dashboard that shows teams where to focus remediation efforts to get the greatest security posture improvement, based on their business priorities. Organizations typically have more security issues to fix than expert resources to fix them, so the Remediation Planner prioritizes which issues to fix now and what can wait until later based on an organization’s goals.

“With the CyCognito platform we have greatly improved our attack surface visibility and enhanced our attack surface management workflows,” said Kevin Kealy, Global CISO, Scientific Games. “The platform helps us operate smoothly and provides reduced risk, reduced complexity and increased visibility.”

“This new suite of platform features represents yet another leap in the evolution of external attack surface management,” said Ansh Patnaik, Chief Product Officer of CyCognito. “The discovery of unknown assets and vulnerabilities in an organization’s attack surface, while incredibly valuable, is really just the first part of the equation. CyCognito has now provided the essential components so that organizations can automatically establish closed-loop remediation and validation of their security workflow to ensure they have complete attack surface protection.”

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit previously unknown, externally-facing blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

