Capital increase in connection with exercise of issued warrants

The Board of Directors of Wirtek A/S issued 400.000 warrants in June 2018 following an authorisation given by the general meeting.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Wirtek A/S share with a nominal value of DKK 0.15. The exercise price for the warrants was calculated at the time of issue to 3.87 DKK.

The vesting period was three years, and the warrants could be exercised by the holders in the first exercise period from 1 May to 15 May 2021.

Instructions and payments have been received to exercise a total of 343,500 warrants by 31 warrants holders.

Today, the Board of Directors decided to increase the capital related to the exercised warrants. The share capital of Wirtek has as a result been increased by a nominal amount of DKK 51.525 from DKK 1,035,361.80 to DKK 1,086,886.80.

Dilution of the existing shareholders is 4.7%.

As a result of the exercise of the warrants, a total of 30 existing colleagues has been added to the shareholders of Wirtek.

CEO Michael Aaen comments:

“We made a decision in 2018 to establish a warrants program for our colleagues in Romania as an important element in retaining and attracting great talent as well as to honour the hard work and long-term commitment by our highly skilled colleagues, some of which have been with us through many years. It makes me proud to welcome the colleagues as new shareholders in Wirtek. It is my firm belief that our mutual long-term commitment has created significant value for our clients, for our shareholders as well as for our colleagues.”

The new shares will after the formal issue be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

Further information

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg Ø, www.wirtek.com

Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317

About Wirtek

Wirtek is a Danish IT outsourcing company. Since 2001, we have been teaming up with companies to help them create great software solutions and electronic equipment products.

Several clients have been with us for more than 10 years, so we can confidently say that in outsourcing, the quality of the relationship matters just as much as the quality of the delivered software. Our clients get state-of-the-art technical solutions and a committed team that works with them as if it were their own.

Wirtek has offices in Denmark (HQ + sales) and four development and test centres in Romania, and we are 150+ colleagues. Wirtek was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)

