BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2021 Financial Results

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2021.



Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $7.3 million compared to $7.5 million in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in revenues was attributed mostly to the RFID division, and reflects the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to make up the shortfall in first-quarter revenues during the rest of 2021.

Operating profit for the first quarter increased to $234,000 compared to $110,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The increase is attributed to the improvement in the Robotics division operational results (see segment tables below).

Financial expenses in the first quarter of 2021 increased to $111,000 from $56,000 in the comparable quarter last year, due to the decrease in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the Israeli Shekel.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $123,000 or $0.02 per basic share compared to a net income of $54,000 or $0.01 per basic share in the first quarter of 2020.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the continuing improvement in the operational results of the Robotics division that has positively affected the first quarter of the year 2021, as compared to the comparable quarter last year. We are working extensively to strengthen and develop the growth engines of our divisions, by expanding our product offerings, developing new solutions, and branching into new territories and segments. Regarding the year 2021, we reiterate our expectation for revenues in excess of $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million."

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 ( Unaudited ) (Audited) Revenues $ 7,328 $ 7,468 $ 33,551 Cost of revenues 5,648 5,784 27,433 Gross profit 1,680 1,684 6,118 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 60 18 112 Sales and marketing 952 1,107 3,922 General and administrative 434 449 1,747 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets - - 988 Total operating costs and expenses 1,446 1,574 6,769 Operating Income (loss) 234 110 (651 ) Financial expenses, net (111 ) (56 ) (348 ) Other income, net - - 39 Net income (loss) $ 123 $ 54 $ (960 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 5,157 4,258 4,298 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 5,185 4,258 4,298





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 (Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,662 $ 1,036 Restricted bank deposits 136 140 Trade receivables 8,961 9,172 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,173 1,311 Inventories 5,841 4,871 Total current assets 17,772 16,530 LONG-TERM ASSETS 62 59 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 949 956 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 985 767 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 35 40 GOODWILL 4,676 4,676 Total assets $ 24,479 $ 23,028





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 786 $ 815 Operating lease liabilities, current 459 557 Trade payables 5,327 5,492 Employees and payroll accruals 805 985 Deferred revenues 739 601 Advances net of inventory in process 230 68 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 111 391 Total current liabilities 8,457 8,909 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 984 1,216 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 652 367 Long term deferred revenues 197 303 Accrued severance pay 335 364 Total long-term liabilities 2,168 2,250 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,854 11,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,479 $ 23,028





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 234 $ 110 $ (651 ) Add: Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - - 988 Amortization of intangible assets 5 26 40 Stock-based compensation 15 21 65 Depreciation 54 71 270 EBITDA $ 308 $ 228 $ 712





SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended March 31,

2021 Revenues $ 2,948 $ 3,954 $ 454 $ (28 ) $ 7,328 Gross profit $ 848 $ 648 $ 184 $ - $ 1,680 Operating income (loss) $ 247 $ 57 $ (70 ) $ - $ 234







RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended March 31,

2020

Revenues $ 3,305 $ 4,081 $ 104 $ (22 ) $ 7,468 Gross profit (loss) $ 940 $ 858 $ (114 ) $ - $ 1,684 Operating income (loss) $ 321 $ 184 $ (395 ) $ - $ 110



