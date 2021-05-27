BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2021 Financial Results

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2021.
Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $7.3 million compared to $7.5 million in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in revenues was attributed mostly to the RFID division, and reflects the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to make up the shortfall in first-quarter revenues during the rest of 2021.
Operating profit for the first quarter increased to $234,000 compared to $110,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The increase is attributed to the improvement in the Robotics division operational results (see segment tables below).
Financial expenses in the first quarter of 2021 increased to $111,000 from $56,000 in the comparable quarter last year, due to the decrease in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the Israeli Shekel.
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $123,000 or $0.02 per basic share compared to a net income of $54,000 or $0.01 per basic share in the first quarter of 2020.
Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the continuing improvement in the operational results of the Robotics division that has positively affected the first quarter of the year 2021, as compared to the comparable quarter last year. We are working extensively to strengthen and develop the growth engines of our divisions, by expanding our product offerings, developing new solutions, and branching into new territories and segments. Regarding the year 2021, we reiterate our expectation for revenues in excess of $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million."
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenues
|$
|7,328
|$
|7,468
|$
|33,551
|Cost of revenues
|5,648
|5,784
|27,433
|Gross profit
|1,680
|1,684
|6,118
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|60
|18
|112
|Sales and marketing
|952
|1,107
|3,922
|General and administrative
|434
|449
|1,747
|Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|988
|Total operating costs and expenses
|1,446
|1,574
|6,769
|Operating Income (loss)
|234
|110
|(651
|)
|Financial expenses, net
|(111
|)
|(56
|)
|(348
|)
|Other income, net
|-
|-
|39
|Net income (loss)
|$
|123
|$
|54
|$
|(960
|)
|Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
|5,157
|4,258
|4,298
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
|5,185
|4,258
|4,298
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,662
|$
|1,036
|Restricted bank deposits
|136
|140
|Trade receivables
|8,961
|9,172
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|1,173
|1,311
|Inventories
|5,841
|4,871
|Total current assets
|17,772
|16,530
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|62
|59
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|949
|956
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
|985
|767
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|35
|40
|GOODWILL
|4,676
|4,676
|Total assets
|$
|24,479
|$
|23,028
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long term loans
|$
|786
|$
|815
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|459
|557
|Trade payables
|5,327
|5,492
|Employees and payroll accruals
|805
|985
|Deferred revenues
|739
|601
|Advances net of inventory in process
|230
|68
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|111
|391
|Total current liabilities
|8,457
|8,909
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|984
|1,216
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|652
|367
|Long term deferred revenues
|197
|303
|Accrued severance pay
|335
|364
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,168
|2,250
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|13,854
|11,869
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|24,479
|$
|23,028
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|Three months ended
March 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|234
|$
|110
|$
|(651
|)
|Add:
|Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets
|-
|-
|988
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5
|26
|40
|Stock-based compensation
|15
|21
|65
|Depreciation
|54
|71
|270
|EBITDA
|$
|308
|$
|228
|$
|712
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Three months ended March 31,
2021
|Revenues
|$
|2,948
|$
|3,954
|$
|454
|$
|(28
|)
|$
|7,328
|Gross profit
|$
|848
|$
|648
|$
|184
|$
|-
|$
|1,680
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|247
|$
|57
|$
|(70
|)
|$
|-
|$
|234
RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Three months ended March 31,
2020
|Revenues
|$
|3,305
|$
|4,081
|$
|104
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|7,468
|Gross profit (loss)
|$
|940
|$
|858
|$
|(114
|)
|$
|-
|$
|1,684
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|321
|$
|184
|$
|(395
|)
|$
|-
|$
|110
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31,
2020
|Revenues
|$
|12,455
|$
|18,594
|$
|2,502
|$
|-
|$
|33,551
|Gross profit (loss)
|$
|3,265
|$
|3,724
|$
|(871
|)
|$
|-
|$
|6,118
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|$
|(988
|)
|-
|(988
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|941
|$
|1,130
|$
|(2,722
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(651
|)