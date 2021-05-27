Global Nurse Call Systems Market accelerating at an astounding rate—Projected to Reach worth USD 3,045.6 Million by 2027

Noida, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global nurse call systems market was worth USD 1,676.1 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 3,045.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising work pressure on nurses and the decreasing patient-to-nurse ratio has been a driving factor in the increasing demand for nurse call systems. Additionally, continuous technological advancements like the increasing adoption of digital healthcare devices, the rising demand for patient safety facilities and the growing trend among the elderly for home care treatment is expected to accelerate the market growth. The continuous modification and up-gradation of technology is a major driver of the nurse call systems market. Recently, Tunstall Group launched a nurse call system in U.K. called Tunstall Carecom, integrated wireless and digital system that moves beyond conventional, fixed call-points to a wireless system. Also, Stryker, one of the preeminent medical technology firms, introduced ProCuity, the industry's very first and only fully wireless hospital bed that can be connected to any nurse call system at any acuity stage.

Promptness in responding to patients' needs has become critical in the healthcare industry . Nurse call systems play a crucial role in facilitating effective communication in healthcare facilities. Such systems enable streamlined, customized communication between patients, clinicians, and caregivers, which increases patient satisfaction and improves the quality of care. As a result of these features, nurse call systems have become an essential part of a hospital's communication system.

The rise in home healthcare paving the way for technological advancement

The rise in home healthcare and nursing home facilities, combined with technological advancements , has resulted in a significant increase in demand for nurse call systems. Wireless systems and pendants are being extensively used for geriatric patients and patients with restricted movement. Mobility is of extreme significance in cases where the patients' locomotive conditions are restricted. Wires may pose some unseemly threats for critical patients , or patients in the psychiatric ward, as well as geriatric patients. To combat this threat, the demand for wireless systems is growing at an exceedingly fast pace. Manufacturers are also emphasizing improved patient response time as well as the elimination of nurse exhaustion, as timely response to a patient's call is a critical necessity in inpatient care.

Nurse call systems as a workforce management tool

The nurse call systems not only play a significant role in patient monitoring but also act as a tool for workforce management. The other systems include staff alarms which are mobile devices specifically designed to overcome situations wherein a staff nurse requires immediate assistance.

However, the present global nurse call systems are based on client requirements. Some hospitals, for example, prefer wired systems because they are not hampered by connectivity issues, whereas some smaller clinics prefer button-based simple pendants for ease of management.

The rise in the geriatric population and patients suffering from neurological disorder impeding nurse call systems market

The increased demand for wanderer control equipment and patient monitoring in the geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the nurse call system market in the coming years. Furthermore, as life expectancy has increased around the world, so has the number of geriatric patients, particularly in the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and Germany. For example, the average Japanese population's life expectancy is 2020 was 84.67 years, and it was 84.55 years in 2019, indicating that life expectancy increased by 0.14% in just one year. As a result, there is a greater demand for nurse call systems in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The emergence of technological advancements likely to propel the Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse Call Systems have undergone several changes as a result of technological advances in communication and information , resulting in increased performance. The Nurse Call System has simplified some processes, including patient bed assignment, patient supervision, nurse protection, and emergency management. For example, some nurse call systems have wanderer control a well as out-of-bed alerts.

Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies like internet protocol-based systems and wireless communication has significantly reduced the margin of human error. Furthermore, future technology will be able to recognize and classify patients based on the severity of their illnesses.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on healthcare systems around the world, with hospitals being overburdened as the number of patients continues to rise. To cope with the rising disease incidence, temporary hospitals are also being built. Temporary hospitals, however, do not have the necessary facilities to facilitate contact between nurses and patients. The growing demand for remote care , as well as the prevalence of COVID-19, has resulted in the growth of medical facilities and a need for improved communication systems. To provide appropriate solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic , numerous market players in the nurse call system market are introducing advanced and enhanced features of products. As a result, substantial growth and adoption are expected in this market segment in the coming years.

Nurse call systems market: By technology

The wired communication system held the largest market share in 2020; thanks to features like stability and security. Furthermore, communication through wired systems does not depend on the network's power, resulting in a significant increase in the use of wired communication systems.

However, due to an increase in the number of geriatric patients as well as patients who require mobility assistance, the wireless communication system has grown at the fastest rate. It is structurally more stable because it lacks wires, lowering the risk of injury or hazard to the patient. For patients whose movements are restricted, the pendant and button are more convenient to use and can be carried around with the patient. For example, Hill-Rom (U.S.), [M2] an American medical technology provider, launched the LINQ mobile application in January 2019 to improve communication between patients and caregivers in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to Europe.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the global market due to regulatory reforms, funds raised to upgrade hospitals , reforms in insurance coverage, and technologically powered nurse call systems. Moreover, the US healthcare system is facing a severe lack of nursing staff. It has been estimated that approximately 55% of all nurses employed will retire by 2020; therefore, hospitals are increasing their funding for improved nurse training and enhanced nurse call equipment to address this issue.

Competitive landscape

The Nurse Call Systems market has seen tremendous growth in recent years as a result of this lucrative demand, which has attracted a slew of new entrants, increasing market competitiveness by leaps and bounds. Some major players in the global nurse call systems market are Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Ascom Inc., Johnson Controls International, Seimens, Ackermann by Honeywell, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Azure Healthcare Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Intercall Systems, Inc., TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Cornell Communications, STANLEY Healthcare, Courtney Throne, Tunstall Group, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc, Critical Alert, IgeaCare Solutions Inc., BEC INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Siddhant Medical Engineering and more.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global nurse call systems market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the ­­­global nurse call systems market, along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Scope of the Report:

By Type

Button-Based System

Integrated communication System

Mobile System

Intercom System

By Technology

Wired Communication Wireless Communication



By Application

Alarms & Communication Wanderer control Workflow Optimization Fall detection & Prevention



By End user

Hospitals

Long-Term Facilities

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin-America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa Rest of MEA



