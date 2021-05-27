Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2021

English Latvian

Company's net turnover in the first three months of 2021 was 316.1 thousand euros, showing an increase of 7.7% against the corresponding period in 2020, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 43.5 thousand euros – by 10.1 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

31.03.2021

EUR 31.03.2020

EUR Net sales 316 085 293 464 a) from agricultural activities 316 085 293 464 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 18 035 17 317 Other operating income 11 638 16 538 Costs of materials: (152 987) (138 586) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (129 392) (113 258) b) other external costs (23 595) (25 328) Personnel costs: (112 378) (114 226) a) salaries for work (87 842) (89 551) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (19 775) (20 200) c) other social insurance costs (4 761) (4 475) Depreciation adjustments: (13 790) (13 893) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (13 763) (13 886) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (27) (7) Other operating costs (23 108) (27 220) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 43 495 33 394 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (3) - Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 43 492 33 394 The profit or loss for the year 43 492 33 394 Earnings per 1 share (EPS) 0.103 0.079

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

