Global Camera Stabilizing Mount Market to Gain Momentum as it Provides Better Quality Pictures and Videos - Exclusive Report [Pages-189] by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published report by Research Dive states that the global camera stabilizing mount market is predicted to gain significant revenue at a healthy CAGR during the forecast years 2021-2028.

Market Dynamics

Cameras have become a popular commodity among people as it allows them to both click pictures as well as record videos. But, in the process many times while holding the came in the hand, the camera can shake, as the hand is not steady. A camera stabilizer helps in keeping the movement minimal hence adding better quality photos and footage.

Many industries such as healthcare, security, industries, sports, entertainment, and more have implemented the use of cameras to document everything. This demand for cameras has also added to a rise in requirement for various accessories including the stabilizing mount as it has a lot of noteworthy features. This has added to the growth of the camera stabilizing mount market.

Though very much in demand, the stabilizing mounts are mostly expensive and to further add to it, the battery only lasts for up to 3-4 hours. In many circumstances photographers may not have the facility to recharge them which has been one of the primary restraining factors for the market.

The rise of the internet and better chances of connectivity along with a vast variety of social media platforms has been adding to the demand for better quality videos and photos. The extensive use of top-quality cameras and other gear at parties, weddings and other such occasions have also added to the demand for high quality videos. This has also been providing a boost and added opportunities to the camera stabilizing mount market.

Segmental Analysis

The report consists of segments by type, application, and region.

Body Mount Camera Sub-segment to Dominate the Market

By type, body mount cameras are primarily used in the law and defense sector where the cameras are able to collect video and audio evidence, along with conversations with witnesses from crime scenes.

Cinema Camera Sub-segment to Hold Highest Market Share

By application, the cinema camera is high in demand as it provides smooth as well as high quality video which a lot of consumers have been looking for lately. This has added to the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The North American region has some of the most popular camera stabilizing mount manufacturers along with consumers which has been a primary cause to the growth of the market.

Key Players of the Camera Stabilizing Mount Market

As per the report, some of the noteworthy brands working on helping the market grow further are

Letus Corporation

Flyfilms

Ikan Corporation

Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment Co.,Ltd

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Glidecam Industries, Inc

Shape

Tilta Inc

Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd

Rhino

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. For instance, in April 2021, Gudzen Technology Co., Ltd also known as Gudzen MOZA an expert in imaging solutions, announced the launch of the MOIN Camera. This new launch is a pocket gimbal camera and has a variety of features such as a 2.45” touchscreen as well as a deep red anti shake motor control algorithm. It promises top notch footage due to its 3 axis stabilization feature.

