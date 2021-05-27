For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Brands Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payment for Online CBD Sales

The Company’s Plant+Body Essentials Brand is the First to Accept Payments in Cryptocurrency; CaliBear Slated to Accept Crypto When Launched in June

PLAYA VISTA, CA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that all of its brands will begin accepting payments in cryptocurrency. plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co) is the Company’s first branded e-commerce site to implement the Coinbase Commerce back end, which is now accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method. To celebrate this addition, the Company will be having a Memorial Day sale of 25% off all products on plant + body essentials website. The Company intends to implement the Coinbase Commerce backend on the new CaliBear website, which is set to launch in June as part of the Company’s joint venture (JV) with the ‘performance lifestyle’ brand.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that the Company will now begin to accept cryptocurrency payments through Coinbase Commerce. We have begun beta testing on the plant+body essentials website, and anticipate that the new CaliBear website will accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method when it's launched next month. I believe cryptocurrencies have become more than a fad; they have established themselves as a widely embraced payment method which many consumers in our target demographic utilize. I think blockchain and the adoption of cryptocurrencies is part of the evolution of retail and I want to ensure that the Company is staying at the forefront of these consumer trends. I have always believed that blockchain and related ‘crypto’ technologies would play a major role in retail. Besides accepting crypto payments, there are a number of other technologies in this space that the Company is exploring utilizing with the intended goal of helping to drive top line growth and increase shareholder value. I hope everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend, and for those of our investors who are active, check out the plant+body essentials sale, we have great products for the outdoor weekend warrior,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation and the CaliBear JV, click this link to see the Company’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on “New to the Street” featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company’s Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. Parties are also encouraged to follow Team CaliBear member Trevor Crabb on Instagram at @KingCrabb808 and Sam Pedlow on Instagram at @PedlowSamuel as they enter final Olympic Qualifying tournaments in Sochi and Prague next month.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear (www.calibear.life) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com