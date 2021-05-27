Schneider Cross-Dock team earns the highest level of service award from John Deere

Green Bay, Wis., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cross-Dock Team in Grapevine, Texas, at Schneider, (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, recently achieved John Deere’s highest supplier rating, earning Partner Status through the customer’s Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.

Suppliers who participate in the AE program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength (measure of responsiveness). John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments our team made this past year,” said John Bozec, Senior Vice President, Schneider. “When faced with challenges from the pandemic, our team was able to provide the best possible service and maintain excellent communication with our drivers and our customer.”

The Schneider team improved upon overall service results and maintained 99 percent on-time delivery to over 212 Deere dealerships in Texas, Kanas and Oklahoma.

