Amy Brown Receives The Junior League’s 2021 Rising Star Award

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2021 Annual Business Meeting of The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) on May 22, 2021, Amy Brown of the Junior League of Tulsa (JLT) and Deputy Mayor of the City of Tulsa, was honored with the 2021 Rising Star Award. The award, the Junior League’s highest for individual members, recognizes women who, in their earliest years of Junior League membership, have demonstrated significant leadership promise consistent with the vision and values of The Junior League mission.

Laurel Lee-Alexander, past AJLI President, who served as this year’s Chair of the AJLI Rising Star panel, said, “Deputy Mayor Brown strives to improve her community every day in both her personal and professional endeavors and is in the unique position to connect her work to her Junior League world.”

Recently, Ms. Brown connected the League to the City’s Resilient Tulsa Strategy which strives to build a more resilient Tulsa by confronting historic discrimination and inequality. Connecting the trained volunteers of JLT with crucial data and the community leaders working to eradicate inequity in their community is one of the many ways Deputy Mayor Brown leads towards long term change in Tulsa.

Ms. Brown holds a J.D in Law from The University of Tulsa College of Law and a B.A. in Political Science from The University of Tulsa. She is on the chapter advisory board of Kappa Delta Sorority and was a volunteer for the Young Professionals Advisory Council in Family & Children’s Services.

About The Junior League

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.

