Global Solar Trackers Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Trackers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032945/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $870.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Solar Trackers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$870.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$991.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- AllEarth Renewables, Inc.
- Arctech Solar
- Array Technologies, Inc.
- Convert Italia
- First Solar Inc.
- GameChange Solar
- Mecasolar España SL
- NClave
- NEXTracker Inc.
- PVHardware
- Solar Steel
- Soltec
- STI Norland
- Sun Action Tracker
- SunPower Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032945/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Single-Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Axis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dual-Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dual-Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dual-Axis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Utility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Axis and
Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Application -
Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product Type -
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Axis and
Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Application -
Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar
Trackers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utility, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Trackers by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Brazil Historic Review for Solar Trackers by
Application - Utility, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 147: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utility,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Solar Trackers
by Product Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 149: Mexico Historic Review for Solar Trackers by Product
Type - Single-Axis and Dual-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 150: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Solar Trackers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Axis and Dual-Axis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032945/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________