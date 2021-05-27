Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Registered Financial Professional Roadshow

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) announces that it is holding meetings with registered advisors and dealers in connection with the its anticipated commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Such registered financial professionals should contact Info@salonaglobal.com to coordinate a video conference with management and should review the Company’s information sheet in advance of the call at https://www.salonaglobal.com/downloads. Please note time slots are limited.



The Company has submitted final materials to the TSX Venture Exchange for final approval of its Change of Business (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) and will update the market with a comprehensive news release and timing of commencement to trading shortly.

For more information please contact:

Les Cross

Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826

Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com

