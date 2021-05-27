TALOS CLOSES $40 MILLION FUNDING ROUND LED BY ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, a leading institutional technology provider for digital asset trading, today announced the completion of a $40 million Series A investment round. The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and includes investments from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. Early-stage Talos investors also participated, including Castle Island Ventures, Notation Capital, Autonomous Partners, and Initialized Capital.

The acceleration in institutional adoption of digital assets continues to fuel rapid growth of the Talos platform, which is designed to help institutions manage the full trade lifecycle, including: liquidity sourcing, direct market access, price discovery, algorithmic trade execution, transaction cost analysis (TCA), reporting, clearing, and settlement. The company’s client base spans the entire digital asset ecosystem, from buy-side institutions to financial service providers, and includes banks, broker-dealers, prime brokers, OTC desks, lenders, custodians, and exchanges. With Talos, these market players can seamlessly interact with multiple providers through a single API or GUI which are both highly configurable to their unique investment or workflow requirements.

“Through the amazing efforts of our team, coupled with the strong support of both our clients and investors, we have successfully brought the Talos platform to market and gained significant traction over the last two years,” said Anton Katz, Talos’s co-founder and CEO. “Now, by partnering with some of the most prominent players in the global financial markets, we can realize our goal of providing the fabric for institutional trading of digital assets around the world. We are both thrilled and humbled to be working alongside this incredible group of strategic partners.”

“We have reached an inflection point where widespread institutional adoption will progress only with robust, expansive, and institutional-grade market infrastructure in place,” said Arianna Simpson, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “This is why we are big fans of the Talos platform. It was built by a team that deeply understands trading and investment platforms, and the technology solutions they’ve delivered to date reinforce a digital asset market structure that is in many ways superior to what you would find elsewhere in capital markets.”

“Digital assets have a key role to play in our global financial system and there is a growing need for trusted infrastructure to seamlessly connect this evolving ecosystem,” said Peter Sanborn, Managing Partner at PayPal Ventures. “Talos’s enterprise-scale software provides that critical market structure support and enables institutions to reliably interact with digital currencies.”

“We are focused on building the best platform to access the crypto ecosystem,” added Talos co-founder and CTO Ethan Feldman. “This new capital will enable us to stay ahead as the digital assets market structure matures and deliver the familiar institutional-grade infrastructure our clients demand.”

Founded in 2018 by Anton Katz and Ethan Feldman, Talos has rapidly scaled its business since announcing its platform last October. Most recently, Talos strengthened its senior management team with the hiring of former Goldman Sachs executive Justin Schmidt as Head of Strategy and Alfonse Mandese as Head of Sales and Business Development.

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.