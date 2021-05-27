Golden Tag Intersects 892.25 g/t Ag.Eq Over 10 m and Discovers New Zone of Epithermal Mineralization Close to Surface

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) has successfully discovered a new zone of epithermal mineralization commencing approximately 68 metres (‘m’) vertically below surface on the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, located in Durango Mexico.

Key highlights include:

Hole 21-57 discovered a new zone of epithermal mineralization, intersections are as follows: 892.25 g/t Ag.Eq over 10.0 m from 73.0 to 83.0 m 115.33 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.54 m from 87.16 to 92.70 m

Two previously unreported zones of mineralization in historic hole 07-24 may be related to the newly discovered mineralization in hole 21-57: 213.85 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.0 m from 47.25 to 49.25 m located approximately 10 m east of hole 21-57 404.29 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.75 m from 208.90 to 212.65 m located approximately 55 m north-northeast of hole 21-57.



Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "We were pleasantly surprised to have discovered this new mineralization, located at the top of hole 21-57 approximately 500 m above the planned target area. This is a significant discovery because it opens up the potential for epithermal type mineralization on the San Diego Project, above and beyond the broad skarn mineralization typically encountered. Our next phase of drilling will attempt to follow up and expand upon this discovery.”

Hole 21-57

Hole 21-57 was drilled to the north-northwest to test the 1849 Target which lies near the northwest contact of the Central Diorite at approximately 550 to 650 m downhole. The hole intersected a series of epithermal breccias and quartz-carbonate veins within the Central Diorite intrusion from 73.0 to 92.70 m which are characterized by cavity filling banded quartz and carbonate veins with fluorite and associated sulfides comprised primarily of pyrite, sphalerite, galena, boulangerite, and arsenopyrite. This new zone returned 892.25 g/t Ag.Eq over 10.0 m (73.0 to 83.0 m) and 115.33 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.54 m (87.16 to 92.70 m). Structural measurements indicate a northeast trend to these veins. They appear to crosscut an earlier system of west-northwest veins. Hole 21-57 was drilled from the same setup as historical hole 07-24 and both holes were drilled towards the north. After examining the data from hole 07-24, two previously unreported zones of mineralization which may be related to the mineralization in 21-57 were observed: 213.85 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.0 m (47.25 to 49.25 m) located approximately 10 m east of and 30 vertical m above the hole 21-57 intersection and 404.29 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.75 m (208.90 to 212.65 m) located approximately 55 m north-northeast of and 120 vertical m below the hole 21-57 intersection. Assay results have been received on 100 samples and are pending on 704 samples submitted from hole 21-57.

Epithermal mineralization at San Diego differs from skarn mineralization in that the gold and silver grades are significantly higher. In the results from 21-57 and 07-24, the gold grades range from 0.31 to 0.55 g/t Au and the silver grades range from 53.99 to 627.66 g/t Ag.

Table 1 – Select Assay Intervals from Holes 21-57 & 7-24

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Cu

% New 21-57 73.00 83.00 10.00 892.25 0.55 627.66 1.09 3.61 0.12 New 21-57 87.16 92.70 5.54 115.33 0.31 53.99 0.18 0.56 0.03 07-24 47.25 49.25 2.00 213.85 0.33 161.55 0.27 0.22 0.04 07-24 208.90 212.65 3.75 404.29 0.32 125.25 1.52 4.01 0.12

(1) All results in this release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are core-lengths, not true widths as a full interpretation of actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. Intervals of vein mineralization were chosen based on a 53 g/t Ag.Eq cutoff with no more than 0.6 m of dilution. Silver equivalent: Ag.Eq g/t was calculated using 3-year trailing average commodity prices of $17.75/oz Ag, $0.90/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1500/oz Au, and $2.85/lb Cu. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value, the Company is planning to perform additional metallurgical studies later in 2021.

Sample Analysis and QA/QC Program

Golden Tag Resources uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples sent for analysis. Drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis. Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) is performed at ALS Geochemistry, an independent ISO 9001:2001 certified laboratory, in Zacatecas, Mexico and pulps are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, Canada and Lima, Peru for analyses. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (Au-AA23) from a 30-gram pulp. Gold assays greater than 10 g/t are re-analyzed on a 30-gram pulp by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples are also analyzed using a 35 element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) on a pulp digested by aqua regia (ME-ICP41). Overlimit sample values for silver (>100 g/t), lead (>1%), zinc (>1%), and copper (>1%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES (ME-OG62). For silver values greater than 1,500 g/t samples are re-assayed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30-gram pulp (Ag-GRA21). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

True widths of drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

Review by Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.



Cautionary Statement:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

