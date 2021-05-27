Shokworks Powers State of the Art Platforms to Transform Metrospaces to a Prop-Tech Company

NEW YORK, NY, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) announces JV alliance with world-class IT provider, Shokworks.



Since its inception in 2012, Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) built its reputation as a luxury real estate developer by creating unique property opportunities. President Oscar Brito had decades of experience, including London’s Bulgari Hotel and others. However, this innovative leader saw more in the property company, and he sought to transform his company to lead in the technological transformations in the real estate market.

Metrospaces found a unique technology partner in Shokworks, the digital developer created by venture capital leader Alejandro Laplana. That partnership yielded two of the year’s most unique prop-tech developments.

As a part of this digital evolution, Metrospaces, powered by Shokworks, is launching two unique initiatives rooted in the latest prop-tech developments.

Metrohouse will redefine the co-living world. The innovative platform will allow professionals to find the ideal living space with pre-vetted roommates and lodging style designed uniquely to suit their needs. Metrohouse is expected to launch in summer 2021.

“Younger generations have flocked to co-living as a way to live smarter and more efficiently,” explained Brito. “Metrohouse is the perfect partner for an urban professional seeking to either monetize their existing real estate investment or find a unique leasing opportunity.’

Following the launch of Metrohouse, the pairing will launch a blockchain-certified signature services aimed at real estate brokers and other professionals planned for Q4 2021. The first of its kind platform will allow for the tokenization of a real estate portfolio, making the investment process more transparent and more accessible.

“The democratization of the real estate investment process is the future of commercial real estate,” explains Shokworks CEO Alejandro Laplana. “Our highly secured platform will make it possible for everyone from institutional investors to a first time real estate speculator to have a meaningful opportunity to achieve outstanding return on investment.”

Further information will become available on Metrospaces.com.

Shokworks also led the rebranding of Metrospaces. The company has a strong history as an industry disruptor in digital spaces and has recently launched a unique gamification platform with Rivals Media Group, a VR platform with unlimited possibilities with Immersity, a geo-messaging app that connects the digital and physical worlds with Rypplzz, and a skill-based game, High Speed Hands.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

